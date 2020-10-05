Morphy's to Auction 800+ Premium-grade Advertising Signs Plus Rare Gas Pumps, Globes and 12 Classic Motorcycles at Oct. 14-15 Automobilia & Petroliana Auction

DENVER, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-end array of antique and vintage petroleum signs, gas globes and early gas pumps will be waiting to impress bidders at a 1,162-lot Automobilia & Petroliana Auction slated for October 14-15 at Morphy's gallery. Online bidding will be available through Morphy Live.

Rare Raymond Garage four-in-one 5-gallon visible gas pump with air, water and oil attachments, 100in tall. Estimate $15,000-$25,000 Rare and outstanding Oilzum Motor Oil & Lubricants porcelain curb sign, 53 x 24in, with graphic of company mascot 'Oswald the Driver.' Condition: 8.75/8.0 (double-sided). Estimate $20,000-$30,000

Many of the colorful rarities are from collections that were established back when petroleum-related items in pristine condition were much easier to find. As an added bonus, the big two-day event includes 12 fantastic motorcycles, including a 1948 Indian Chief Roadmaster, one of only 3,000 made during that year.

Some lucky collector could "black gold" with a very rare and outstanding 53-inch Oilzum Motor Oil & Lubricants porcelain curb sign. One of the most sought-after of all petroleum-related signs, it is double-sided and features an appealing orange-and-black image of Oilzum's mascot, Oswald the Driver. The sides are graded 8.75 and 8.0, respectively. Auction estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

Two neon signs, in particular, are expected to capture bidders' attention. The first is the finest example of an OK Used Cars neon porcelain dealership sign ever to pass through Morphy's gallery doors. The double-sided sign with yellow, red, sky blue and white lettering and trim against a navy blue and yellow ground is graded 9.0+ and retains its original bullnose attachments. It has size going for it, as well, measuring 56 x 40 x 18 inches. Estimate: $14,000-$20,000.

The second neon sign highlight is a great-looking three-dimensional die-cut porcelain advertisement for Ford. With its distinctive flowing-script letters spelling out the brand name, this imposing 112-inch-wide sign was removed from a Ford dealership in Dallas in the early 1970s and has remained in the same private collection ever since. Unbeatable in its 8.5+, condition, this lot could reach $8,000-$14,000.

Forty-one high-quality gas pump globes are entered in the sale, including many rare and desirable productions. Immediately identifiable to collectors from its handsome image of a Native-American chief, a one-piece baked globe advertising "Musgo Gasoline Michigan's Mile Marker" is date-stamped "September 20, 1929" on its interior. Graded 8.0+, this very clean, bright double-sided globe is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.

A very rare 15-inch double-sided globe issued by Wirt Franklin Petroleum Corporation (originally based in Ardmore, Oklahoma) also features a Native-American graphic: the full figure of a brave with his arm raised in a power salute. Complete on its original, nicely repainted metal body and in 9.0+ condition, this good-looking globe is estimated at $12,000-$18,000.

Collectors are already eyeing an extremely rare Wayne Roman column five-gallon visible gas pump. Its glass cylinder is in excellent condition and the pump lights up beautifully. An exceptional restoration was performed on this pump some years ago. It would be a prized asset in even the most advanced gas and oil collection. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000.

Morphy's October 14-15, 2020 Automobilia & Petroliana Auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Preview Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All remote forms of bidding will be available as well, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For additional information on any item in the sale, call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. View the fully illustrated catalog and sign up to bid live online at www.morphyauctions.com.

