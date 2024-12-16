Morphy's Unveils Elegant Holiday Selection for Dec. 17-19 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction

Featured: 195 art-glass lamps, including very rare Tiffany 'Venetian' with Macklowe Gallery provenance; platinum & diamond jewelry, gold watches, art pottery & glass, Black Forest clock

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's most-loved sale from its always-busy calendar of events, the annual pre-Christmas Fine & Decorative Arts Auction, consistently delivers luxury, rarity and peerless quality to discerning collectors and holiday gift-givers. This year's edition, to be held December 17-19, is brimming with superior jewels and watches, art pottery, silver, coins and dazzling Tiffany Studios lamps.

Rare and stunningly beautiful Tiffany Studios table lamp in 'Venetian' pattern. Both shade and correct filigreed and jeweled 'gold' base are signed. Retains attractive original gold 'heat cap.' Excellent condition. Provenance includes 2003 purchase from the famed Macklowe Gallery. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000 Pair of massive bronze exterior lanterns from a mansion in Highland Park, Michigan. Unique design, beautifully sculpted. Height of each lantern: 72in. Excellent condition. Estimate: $10,000-$30,000

"In our Fine & Decorative sales, we always make an extra effort to include lamps that are genuinely exceptional," said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions. "In the December sale there are more than 40 Tiffany productions, as well as designs by Handel, Duffner & Kimberley, Pairpoint, Wilkinson and many other sought-after brands."

No one has ever understood how to fuse color and light quite like Louis Comfort Tiffany, and today, more than 140 years after the introduction of his first Tiffany Studios lamp, collectors remain mesmerized by his designs. Unquestionably, one of the most desirable Tiffany masterworks is the "Venetian" lamp, an example of which will be auctioned on December 18.

The rare and extraordinarily beautiful Venetian table lamp is diminutive (19 inches tall) by comparison to other Tiffany lighting, yet it was one of the New York firm's most expensive lamps in the early 20th century. This was due to the time and painstaking effort it took to create the breathtaking Venetian pattern from small, delicate pieces of glass. Both the shade, which retains its attractive original gold "heat cap," and its correct filigreed and jeweled "gold" base are signed. In excellent condition, its provenance includes a 2003 purchase from the famed Macklowe Gallery. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000

At Morphy's pre-Christmas auction, good things have always come in small packages. This year's ultimate stocking stuffer is a ladies' platinum and diamond line necklace consisting of 66 natural, near-colorless emerald-cut diamonds with a total weight of 21.50cts. The gems are graded H color, VS clarity, and the gross weight of the 16-inch necklace is 56.0 grams. The piece I marked MIR-PLT under the clasp on the safety lock. New and in unworn condition, it is estimated at $25,000-$40,000.

Another jewelry highlight that won't go unnoticed is an 18K gold Rolex Daytona Ref 116528 wristwatch. Made circa 2011-2013, it has a white MOP dial with diamonds. Boxed with papers, it is estimated at $18,000-$28,000.

A Reed & Barton (American) 7-piece tea and coffee service retailed by Cartier is the embodiment of gracious living. Comprised of a water kettle on stand, coffee pot, teapot, cream jug, covered sugar bowl, and waste bowl, all having octagonal baluster shapes, the set retains its matching handled tray. Approximate total weight: 288ozt. Estimate: $10,000-$25,000

Originally from a mansion in Highland Park, Michigan, a pair of remarkable bronze exterior lanterns – each 6ft high – display an unusual fantasy motif. In excellent condition, the lot carries a $10,000-$30,000 estimate.

European highlights include a monumental circa-1925 Hans Winterhalder (Neustadt, Germany) carved Black clock, $10,000-$30,000; and a huge circa-1885 Villeroy & Boch "Mettlach" jardiniere with the image of a 10th-century Benedictine Abbey in Mettlach, $6,000-$8,000.

Morphy's December 17-19, 2024 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting each day at 9AM ET. All forms of bidding will be available, including live online through Morphy Live. For questions about any item in the auction, call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions