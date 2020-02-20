Morrissey Takes Sin City By Storm With Decadent Five-Night Residency "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas" At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace!

General ticket prices beginning at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/morrisseyvegas or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 8:30 p.m.

June: 26–27

July 1 , 3-4

Citi is the official presale credit card of Morrissey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment ®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

'I Am Not A Dog on a Chain' was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (Beck, Tori Amos, The Strokes, The Killers, The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and more), and recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy de Provence, France, and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California. Lead single "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?," featuring backing vocals by legendary R&B icon Thelma Houston, was released to great critical and fan response, while his most recent release "Love Is On Its Way Out" was praised by Rolling Stone who said it "boasts cavernous drums and a prickly synth arpeggio that periodically veers into atmospheric spaces while still steadily building to a climactic peak...Morrissey's vocals carry their characteristic heft."

Of the epic duet, the GRAMMY-winning Houston said "one of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists. I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby.'" Chiccarelli teased that the upcoming album is Moz's "boldest and most adventurous yet...he has pushed the boundaries yet again, both musically and lyrically. He is in his own category. No one can be Morrissey but ... Morrissey!" According to the man himself, 'I Am Not a Dog on a Chain' will be a return to form for the alt-pop pioneer who calls the album "the very best of me … too good to be true … too true to be considered good."

Recently, Morrissey announced two U.K. arena concerts as well as dates in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France while his cover of Roy Orbison's 60's classic "It's Over" from his celebrated covers album California Son, enjoyed a No. 1 chart position on UK Vinyl Singles chart.

PRAISE FOR MORRISSEY'S BROADWAY RESIDENCY

"All of the mood swings are centered by his voice: a long-breathed croon that breaks, at precise moments, into a cascading melisma...on Broadway, Morrissey had been as intimate as his songs themselves, but he stayed true to his persona."

—The New York Times

"...he milks all of his inherent self-deprecation for what it's worth, and that's exactly what his fans want... Morrissey's singing that was the star of the night."

—Rolling Stone

"The alt-rock icon was comfortable, crackling and alive when he hit the stage."

—Billboard

"...his voice has barely aged at all; it's like a Dorian Gray of the larynx."

—Variety

"With Morrissey's laconic, lyrical baritone ringing through the theater, it was as if he was fulfilling a choirboy's childhood dream to sing on Broadway..."

—New York Post

PRAISE FOR MORRISSEY'S FALL 2019 TOUR

"Imagine being hit by the world's most beautiful fist. That's what the night felt like. I don't know if the blow came from the left. And I don't know if the blow came from the right. But I do know I'll be cherishing the black-and-blue for the rest of my life."

—Flaunt

"Morrissey is every bit the performer he was destined to be."

—Music Connection

"Morrissey is the rare singer whose voice is actually getting better with age."

—Dallas Morning News

What have you come to expect except… the unexpected!

THIRTEENTH STUDIO ALBUM "I AM NOT A DOG ON A CHAIN" OUT MARCH 20

