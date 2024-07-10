Morse Micro Appoints Blake Hu as Vice President and Country Manager of Greater China and Southeast Asia

New Vice President hire to fuel regional growth and innovation in APAC

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a leading fabless semiconductor company and innovator in Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today announced the appointment of Blake Hu as the new Vice President and Country Manager of Greater China and Southeast Asia. Blake Hu brings over a decade of extensive experience in sales, product management, and leadership within the wireless and semiconductor industries.

Blake Hu joins Morse Micro from his previous role as Vice President of APAC Sales at Sequans Communications, where he played a crucial role in growing worldwide revenue and significantly increasing the company's market share. Prior, Blake Hu held significant positions at Quantenna Communications and Intel Corporation, where he oversaw business operations, developed sales strategies, and drove organizational growth. With a proven track record in delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions, Blake's expertise will be invaluable in steering Morse Micro's market expansion and meeting the growing demand for Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Blake to the Morse Micro team," said Michael De Nil, CEO of Morse Micro. "His extensive experience in sales, revenue growth, and financial strategy, coupled with his deep understanding of wireless technologies, makes him the perfect fit for our mission to revolutionize IoT connectivity. Blake's leadership will be instrumental as we drive market expansion in Greater China, boost financial performance, and push the boundaries of what Wi-Fi HaLow can achieve."

In his new role as Country Manager of Greater China and Southeast Asia, Blake Hu will oversee business operations and sales strategies, ensuring the achievement of revenue targets and overall organizational growth. He will play a key role in expanding Morse Micro's market presence, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving financial performance to support the company's long-term vision and objectives.

"I'm excited to join Morse Micro at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Blake Hu. "Wi-Fi HaLow represents a significant advancement in IoT connectivity, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Morse Micro to expand our market reach, drive revenue growth, and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

