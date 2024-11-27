Morse Micro Appoints Yoshikazu Oishi as VP, Country Manager for Japan

Veteran Industry Leader to Drive Growth and Strengthen Presence in Japan

TOKYO and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Yoshikazu Oishi as VP, Country Manager for Japan, effective immediately. With over 17 years of experience in the global semiconductor industry and a strong background in sales and people management, Yoshikazu Oishi will lead efforts to drive growth and strengthen Morse Micro's presence in Japan's dynamic market.

Yoshikazu Oishi brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having previously held senior leadership positions at industry-leading companies. Most recently, he served as VP and President of Richtek Japan Inc., where he oversaw strategic sales operations across Japan and the Southeast Asia Pacific region. In his new role, Yoshikazu Oishi will be responsible for overseeing Morse Micro's operations in Japan, driving business development initiatives, and ensuring alignment with the company's global strategy. His extensive experience managing high-performing teams and establishing successful partnerships with key OEMs, distributors, and contract manufacturers will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to Morse Micro and its customers in the region.

"We are pleased to welcome Yoshikazu to the Morse Micro family. His deep understanding of the Japanese market and proven ability to deliver results in complex, competitive industries make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "We're excited to leverage his leadership and vision to accelerate our growth and deepen our relationships with customers and partners across the region."

"I am thrilled to join Morse Micro and lead the team in Japan," said Yoshikazu Oishi. "Japan's market is dynamic and innovative, offering immense potential for growth. I am eager to work with the talented team to deliver cutting-edge solutions, strengthen our customer relationships, and position Morse Micro as a trusted leader in the region."

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

