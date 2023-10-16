Morse Micro Bolsters Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Vice President of Marketing and Product Management

Prakash Guda to drive strategic product development and marketing initiatives, leveraging his extensive wireless technology expertise

SYDNEY and IRVINE Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced the appointment of Prakash Guda to its executive team as Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. Based in Silicon Valley, Prakash will spearhead Morse Micro's product development and marketing strategies, ensuring that the company's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow solutions reach their maximum potential in the rapidly evolving IoT market.

"I am excited to join the Morse Micro leadership team as we embark on the journey to redefine IoT connectivity with Wi-Fi HaLow technology," said Guda. "Morse Micro's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow solutions have the potential to unlock unparalleled opportunities in the IoT and reshape the long-range, low-power wireless connectivity landscape in the years ahead."

"We are thrilled to welcome a visionary like Prakash to our leadership team," said Phil Kumin, SVP of Global Sales and Business Development of Morse Micro. "Prakash's unique blend of expertise will align perfectly with our ambition to elevate our brand, product strategy and lead the IoT connectivity revolution with Wi-Fi HaLow. As we set our sights on greater milestones, Prakash's presence will further solidify our commitment to innovation and customer excellence."

Prakash Guda has more than two decades of experience in the wireless technology sector and a track record of creating industry-leading products in multiple vertical markets. He excels in leading multi-disciplinary global teams through the complete product lifecycle, from concept to customer support. Prior to joining Morse Micro, he was the senior director of engineering for wearable devices at Stryker, a medical technology leader, and at Vocera Communications (now a part of Stryker). Previously, he was the director of wireless hardware at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Guda holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

