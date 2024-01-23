Morse Micro Demonstrates World's Longest Range Wi-Fi HaLow Solution, Reaching 3 Kilometers

Long-distance video call over sub-GHz Wi-Fi HaLow signals in real-world conditions extends more than 10x farther than conventional Wi-Fi

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today announced the world's first live demonstration of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow technology extending three kilometers (nearly two miles). Morse Micro staged this record-setting field test of a long-range video call in San Francisco's Ocean Beach neighborhood to showcase the ability of sub-GHz Wi-Fi HaLow signals to reach long distances in challenging real-world conditions. A low-power, long-reach version of Wi-Fi based on the IEEE 802.11ah standard, Wi-Fi HaLow offers more than 10x the range, 100x the coverage area, and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi technologies. Watch now.

The protocol's unprecedented 3 km range is enabled by Morse Micro's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow system-on-chip (SoC) solution, which offers unparalleled wireless capabilities for IoT applications. Wi-Fi HaLow overcomes the limitations of traditional Wi-Fi by operating in the sub-GHz spectrum on narrow frequency bands, enabling the technology to penetrate obstacles and provide unmatched performance, even in noisy environments crowded with numerous connected devices and cameras. Wi-Fi HaLow not only increases wireless range; it also extends battery life with its power-saving features.

"Our successful demo of Wi-Fi HaLow video call across three kilometers in a difficult, real-world urban environment is a major milestone for Wi-Fi connectivity, showcasing the wireless protocol's incredible reach," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Wi-Fi HaLow is a transformative technology that shatters the boundaries of today's wireless connectivity. With its unparalleled range, exceptional low power consumption and superior throughput, Wi-Fi HaLow stands as the frontrunner in the IoT landscape. This is the future wireless connectivity, and it's here today powered by Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow technology."

Traditional Wi-Fi protocols have long been the backbone of wireless connectivity, but the rapid growth of IoT applications for smart homes, building and industrial automation, and wireless infrastructure has exposed limitations in terms of range and power efficiency. Morse Micro recognized this challenge in 2016 and developed Wi-Fi HaLow to bridge the technological gaps. The momentum behind Wi-Fi HaLow is growing rapidly, with the Wi-Fi Alliance taking significant steps to promote the protocol's connectivity benefits, extending the range of other existing Wi-Fi standards.

Morse Micro now stands at the forefront of Wi-Fi HaLow technology development. The company is sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certified MM6108 production silicon – the fastest, smallest, lowest power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow SoC available in the market. Morse Micro has built an extensive ecosystem of module partners and ODMs and is seeing significant traction in infrastructure applications and IoT devices, including indoor and outdoor IP security cameras, dual-mode Wi-Fi access points and many other IoT products showcased by partner demos at CES 2024.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

SOURCE Morse Micro