Morse Micro Expands Presence in Taiwan with New Office

Strategic move puts Wi-Fi HaLow at the centre of Taipei's skyline

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today announced the official opening of its new Taiwan branch. This strategic move demonstrates the company's commitment to operations in Taiwan and marks a significant milestone in its Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion efforts.

Operating in Taiwan for several years, Morse Micro has existing relationships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its manufacturing and Weikeng, ASEC and Alltek for the distribution of its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow chips in Greater China. With a strong focus on customer-centricity, the move reinforces Morse Micro's commitment to bringing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions to market; working with Wi-Fi HaLow module and ODM customers to deliver long-range, low-power connectivity to Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The rapid growth of the IoT has revealed technological gaps in the range and power efficiency of traditional Wi-Fi connections. Morse Micro's industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio solves these challenges by offering the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi that provides 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Australian Representative in Taiwan, Mr Robert Fergusson, attended the opening of the new office noting: "Morse Micro's new office space brings Australian innovation to the heart of Taipei. Its investment in a new office is a testament to the growing trade opportunities between Australia and Taiwan. We want to strengthen existing trade links further and deepen our economic partnerships. We look forward to further collaboration and mutual prosperity in the years ahead."

"Our expansion underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in Taiwan and China," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "We're thrilled to establish a larger presence here, knowing that by being closer to our customers, we can enhance collaboration, better understand their needs, and continue innovating to exceed their expectations.

In addition to facilitating closer customer engagement, the Taipei branch office will serve as a hub for Morse Micro's operations and support functions in both Taiwan and Greater China and foster further growth in the region.

