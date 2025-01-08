Morse Micro Introduces the Smallest, Fastest, Lowest Power and Farthest Reaching Wi-Fi Chip in the World

Latest MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-Chip (SoC) Sets a New Benchmark for Performance, Efficiency, Security and Versatility in IoT

Accompanying USB Dongle Enables Rapid and Robust Wi-Fi HaLow Integration in New and Existing Wi-Fi Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2025 – Morse Micro, the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow chips based on the IEEE 802.11ah specification, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated second-generation MM8108 System-on-Chip (SoC). Building on the success of the first-generation MM6108 SoC, the MM8108 offers even better performance in all key areas of range, throughput, and power efficiency while also reducing the cost, effort, and time to bring the next generation of Wi-Fi HaLow enabled products to market.

The MM8108-RD09 is the most advanced Wi-Fi HaLow Evaluation Kit in the smallest and easiest to use package.

The MM8108 delivers class-leading data rates of up to 43.33 Mbps using world-first sub-GHz 256-QAM modulation at an 8 MHz bandwidth, making it ideal for a range of applications in agricultural, mining, industrial, home, and city environments. Its integrated 26dBm power amplifier (PA) with exceptional power efficiency, and low-noise amplifier (LNA) ensure exceptional performance and enable global regulatory certification without the need for external Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters. The exceptional power efficiency significantly extends battery life and enables the uptake of solar-powered Wi-Fi HaLow connected cameras and IoT devices.

"Once again, our engineering team has focused on creating the smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi HaLow chip in the market. The MM8108 enables powerful and practical solutions for the evolving demands of IoT. With features like host offloading, integrated amplifiers, and industry-leading security, the MM8108 makes developing long-range, low-power IoT applications more simple and cost-effective than ever before," said Andrew Terry, co-founder and CTO of Morse Micro.

Key features include:

World-first 256-QAM (MCS9) operation: Improved spectrum efficiency, minimizing interference in high-density environments and enabling throughputs of up to 43.33Mbps

USB, SDIO and SPI host integration: Improving ease of integration and enabling USB AP and STA dongle operation on new and existing network infrastructure

Integrated PA with unmatched transmit efficiency: High transmit output power of 26dBm with only 325mA current draw from a 3.3V voltage source

Low power operation: Optimized for battery-operated applications with significantly extended sleep times and ultra-low power consumption in sleep modes

Class-leading Rx and Tx performance: Longest reach and fastest Wi-Fi HaLow chip in the market, enabling countless applications including AI-enabled IoT devices and streaming multiple Ultra High Definition (HD) 4K cameras in real-time over extensive range

cameras in real-time over extensive range Enhanced security: Supports next-generation WPA3 with Simultaneous Authentication of Equals (SAE) and GCMP encryption for robust link-layer protection

Scalable design: Compact 5 x 5 mm BGA package minimizes printed circuit board (PCB) size and cost

The MM8108 extends Morse Micro's lead in offering the highest-quality, highest-performance, and highest-efficiency Wi-Fi HaLow-compliant chip on the market.

Accelerating Market Growth

Complementing the cutting-edge MM8108, Morse Micro is also unveiling the MM8108-RD09 USB dongle reference design, which demonstrates the ease of upgrading new and existing Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7 network infrastructure to support Wi-Fi HaLow. The dongle reference design will be made available to customers as a fully compliant Wi-Fi HaLow reference design, which can be used to build commercial USB dongles or to simplify the integration of the MM8108 silicon in end products.

Key features include:

A USB dongle incorporating the latest generation MM8108 Morse Micro chipset

An SMA antenna selected for optimal performance

A robust design that can be incorporated as-is into customers' product designs

Full compliance with the IEEE 802.11ah specifications

Ready for Wi-Fi HaLow certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance

The MM8108-RD09 USB dongle will be bundled with Raspberry Pi 4B, power supply and antenna, and made available as a complete Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation kit (the MM8108-EKH19) targeting customers interested in testing and integrating the MM8108 within their platforms. This strong combination puts the MM8108 at the center of a ready-to-deploy, compact solution that robustly integrates Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity into existing devices with exceptional ease and efficiency.

"The MM8108-EKH19 is more than just a Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation platform - it's an enabler of market transformation," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "By simplifying the integration process, we're making it easier for customers to adopt Wi-Fi HaLow, driving growth and opening doors to new opportunities in IoT and beyond. These solutions position Morse Micro as a leader in a rapidly expanding market, empowering businesses to leverage the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow for transformative connectivity."

The MM8108 SoC, MM8108-RD09 and MM8108-EKH19 are available for sampling and evaluation. Please contact your Morse Micro representative to learn more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

