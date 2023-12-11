Morse Micro Joins Forces with Synergy Associates to Expand Its Presence in New England

Manufacturer's Rep Partnership Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions in IoT Ecosystems

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a pioneering fabless semiconductor company revolutionizing Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today announced a new partnership with Synergy Associates, a prominent manufacturer's representative in the New England region. This strategic partnership will enhance Morse Micro's customer relationships, sales support and product presence in New England, as well as broaden the company's footprint in the North American OEM market.

Synergy Associates has a strong track record of fostering market growth and deep relationships with OEM customers in New England. Partnering with Synergy Associates will bolster Morse Micro's ability to penetrate the New England market with comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"We are excited to collaborate with Synergy Associates, combining their semiconductor and OEM market knowledge and deep customer network with our advanced Wi-Fi solutions," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing seamless, ultra-long-range, and power-efficient Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solutions to an ever-growing customer base."

"Our strategic partnership with Morse Micro will help accelerate the adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across a broad set of OEM customers and IoT applications," said John Perry, Founder and Managing Partner at Synergy Associates. "We look forward to collaborating with the leader in Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and evangelizing the IEEE 802.11ah standard to help our customers solve their IoT connectivity challenges. Wi-Fi HaLow delivers longer range, lower power, superior penetration of barriers, and higher reliability for the IoT than any other type of Wi-Fi."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Synergy Associates is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers across New England. For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit www.morsemicro.com/distributors-and-reps.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

