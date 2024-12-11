Morse Micro Launches Industry-Leading Wi-Fi HaLow Router: HaLowLink 1 - Setting New Standards in Connectivity

Best-In-Class Wi-Fi HaLow Router Reference Design, Optimized for Performance and Reliability

In Collaboration With GL.iNet, the HalowLink 1 joins Morse Micro's Evaluation Toolkit, Accelerating Wi-Fi HaLow Commercialization

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow chips, today announced the launch of the HaLowLink 1, its first reference-designed Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point, expanding the company's suite of IoT evaluation tools.

Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow, the HaLowLink 1 serves as a best-in-class reference design and evaluation platform that promises to demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow's extended range, high throughput and low-power connectivity in a versatile all-in-one device. Developed in collaboration with GL.iNet, the HaLowLink 1 combines robust hardware with an intuitive user interface, simplifying the setup of a Wi-Fi HaLow network. This powerful tool provides global manufacturers, telecommunication partners, system integrators, and developers with a plug and play evaluation experience and reference design that will accelerate the commercial realization of Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points into the market.

Built for flexibility and power

At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the AzureWave AW-HM593 module, with Morse Micro's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ MM6108 silicon, which offers the extended range and low-power consumption necessary for a broad range of IoT applications. With support for a range of bandwidths, including 1/2/4/8 MHz, the HaLowLink 1 ensures robust connectivity even in expansive environments. This is further bolstered by the integration of the Mediatek MT7621A dual-core CPU and the MT7603E 2x2 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 solution, allowing seamless communication between Wi-Fi HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi devices.

The HaLowLink 1 offers a wide variety of use cases, showcasing its versatility in supporting both HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi networks. These include:

Creating Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow enabled devices as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices.

Use HaLowLink 1 as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow enabled devices as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices. Connecting devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 to connect legacy devices on to Wi-Fi HaLow networks extending their usable range. Connect devices to HaLowLink 1 via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi or USB which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow.

Use HaLowLink 1 to connect legacy devices on to Wi-Fi HaLow networks extending their usable range. Connect devices to HaLowLink 1 via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi or USB which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow. Extending the range of existing networks : Need a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult to reach location? Connect a HaLowLink 1 to the central network and then another HaLowLink as an extender at the desired location and it will provide 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity to devices and link them over Wi-Fi HaLow back to the central network.

: Need a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult to reach location? Connect a HaLowLink 1 to the central network and then another HaLowLink as an extender at the desired location and it will provide 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity to devices and link them over Wi-Fi HaLow back to the central network. Virtual Wire: Replace Ethernet cables with 2 x HaLowLink 1 devices for long-range wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi HaLow. Easy setup is possible with a simple button press to pair devices together.

"HaLowLink 1 is about more than just a Wi-Fi HaLow access point," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "It's a breakthrough for IoT networks, delivering exceptional range and flexibility in a compact, versatile platform. With Morse Micro's HaLowLink 1, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in IoT and long-range connectivity. By partnering with GL.iNet, we're providing developers, OEMs, and integrators with an intuitive, powerful tool to build and evaluate scalable, future-proof networks that meet the demands of today's most challenging environments and drive the IoT innovations of tomorrow."

With this feature-rich design, HaLowLink 1 is a powerhouse solution that redefines what's possible for IoT devices, supporting everything from smart home applications to industrial IoT and beyond.

"GL.iNet is proud to collaborate with Morse Micro on the HaLowLink 1, a product that truly showcases the power and potential of Wi-Fi HaLow," said Alfie Zhao, Chief Technology Officer at GL.iNet. "By combining our expertise in hardware design with Morse Micro's industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow technology, we've created a solution that offers both versatility and exceptional performance. The HaLowLink 1 is built to meet the evolving needs of IoT networks, and we're excited to see how it transforms connectivity across industries."

The HaLowLink 1 is now available for sampling directly from Morse Micro to select tier-1 OEMs and ISPs. The unit will be made available to the broader Wi-Fi HaLow developer community from Q1 2025 onwards through Mouser for $99, enabling innovation across various IoT applications. For more information, visit morsemicro.com/halowlink1 .

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

