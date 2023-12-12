Morse Micro Partners with Norcomp SC to Expand Its Presence in Southern California

New Manufacturer's Rep Alliance Will Accelerate Reach of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions among North American OEMs

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with Norcomp SC, a prominent manufacturer's representative in the Southern California region. This strategic alliance is pivotal in bolstering Morse Micro's sales support and product availability in the region, while also enhancing customer engagement and expanding its reach among North American OEMs.

Norcomp SC's proven track record of fostering growth and deep-rooted industry relationships will strengthen Morse Micro's ability to penetrate the Southern California market with comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"Norcomp SC's extensive customer network and expertise make them an ideal partner to help us bring our Wi-Fi HaLow solutions to a broader market," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to meeting customer needs and our ambition to transform the IoT connectivity landscape with innovative Wi-Fi HaLow technology to an ever-growing customer base."

"Our partnership with Morse Micro aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most innovative and advanced technologies to our customers," said Sun Choe, president of Norcomp SC. "Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products are set to redefine wireless connectivity in the IoT market, and we look forward to growing our business together."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Norcomp SC is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers across Southern California. For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit www.morsemicro.com/distributors-and-reps.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

SOURCE Morse Micro