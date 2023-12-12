Morse Micro Partners with Norcomp SC to Expand Its Presence in Southern California

News provided by

Morse Micro

12 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

New Manufacturer's Rep Alliance Will Accelerate Reach of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions among North American OEMs

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new partnership with Norcomp SC, a prominent manufacturer's representative in the Southern California region. This strategic alliance is pivotal in bolstering Morse Micro's sales support and product availability in the region, while also enhancing customer engagement and expanding its reach among North American OEMs.

Norcomp SC's proven track record of fostering growth and deep-rooted industry relationships will strengthen Morse Micro's ability to penetrate the Southern California market with comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products stand out in the IoT ecosystem by delivering a unique combination of extended-range, high-throughput, and energy-efficient connectivity. These features make Wi-Fi HaLow an optimal choice for applications in smart homes, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.

"Norcomp SC's extensive customer network and expertise make them an ideal partner to help us bring our Wi-Fi HaLow solutions to a broader market," said Phillip Kumin, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to meeting customer needs and our ambition to transform the IoT connectivity landscape with innovative Wi-Fi HaLow technology to an ever-growing customer base."

"Our partnership with Morse Micro aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most innovative and advanced technologies to our customers," said Sun Choe, president of Norcomp SC. "Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow products are set to redefine wireless connectivity in the IoT market, and we look forward to growing our business together."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The partnership with Norcomp SC is effective immediately, promising to deliver enhanced sales engagement, extensive technical support, and streamlined access to Morse Micro's pioneering Wi-Fi HaLow products for customers across Southern California. For a complete list of Morse Micro's manufacturer's representatives, visit www.morsemicro.com/distributors-and-reps.

About Morse Micro
Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

SOURCE Morse Micro

Also from this source

Morse Micro Joins Forces with Synergy Associates to Expand Its Presence in New England

Morse Micro Joins Forces with Synergy Associates to Expand Its Presence in New England

Morse Micro, a pioneering fabless semiconductor company revolutionizing Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, today...
Morse Micro Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Morse Micro Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced its inclusion in Fast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.