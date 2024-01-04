Morse Micro Unveils New Wi-Fi HaLow Customer Innovations at CES 2024

Wi-Fi HaLow Market Leader to Showcase Wide Range of Customer Use Cases from Growing List of Global Partners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2024 -- Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today announced it will unveil a host of new customer ecosystem innovations at CES 2024, Jan. 9 – 12. The demonstrations will showcase the groundbreaking capabilities of Wi-Fi HaLow technology, the first Wi-Fi standard specifically designed to support the unique requirements of the growing IoT market.

"Wi-Fi HaLow technology extends beyond the limited reach of legacy Wi-Fi, while providing throughputs no other long-range wireless technology can match," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Momentum is building for Wi-Fi HaLow, with the Wi-Fi Alliance taking major steps to promote the protocol's benefits for the IoT. Our partners have incorporated our complete Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solution to develop IoT products for a host of consumer and enterprise applications that are driving the mass market adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow technology."

At CES 2024, Morse Micro, in collaboration with its partners, will demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow technology breakthroughs spanning multiple IoT applications, enabling the future of smart home, industrial and building automation. Demo highlights include the following customer products and technologies:

  • Dual-mode Wi-Fi 6 + Wi-Fi HaLow access points (APs)
  • IoT gateways supporting Wi-Fi HaLow
  • Edge AI-powered security cameras linked with Wi-Fi HaLow
  • Indoor and outdoor IP cameras featuring long-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity
  • Smart doorbell camera with Wi-Fi HaLow
  • Highly portable mobile devices with Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled cameras or sensors
  • Matter protocol running over Wi-Fi HaLow for smart home networks
  • Wi-Fi HaLow support for multiple stations (STAs)
  • Ultra-small W-Fi HaLow modules integrating Morse Micro wireless SoCs

While conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealing technological gaps in range and power efficiency and what role Wi-Fi should play in an all-encompassing connected world. Morse Micro's industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio solves these challenges for Wi-Fi connectivity in IoT applications. The company's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs and modules. These Wi-Fi HaLow devices provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

The extended range, power efficiency, scalability and versatility of Wi-Fi HaLow technology enable Morse Micro to address a wide range of markets and applications:

  • Smart home – security cameras, home automation, garage doors, smart locks, and more
  • Infrastructure – network extension (aka virtual wire), mesh APs, backhaul, rural networks, and more
  • Industrial – industrial automation, warehouse, transport, logistics, and more
  • Enterprise – building access, building management systems, enterprise security cameras, sensors, and more
  • Smart cities - smart meters, public access, information kiosks, and more

Visit Morse Micro at CES
CES 2024 is January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To book a meeting with Morse Micro at suite LIDO: 3100B in the Venetian during CES 2024, please visit here.

About Morse Micro
Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

SOURCE Morse Micro

