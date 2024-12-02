Morse Micro Unveils New Wi-Fi Platform for IoT Connectivity

New MM6108-EKH05 evaluation kit enables developers to create next generation IoT solutions

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, today announced the release of a pioneering evaluation kit; a fully integrated development platform designed to advance IoT solutions across industries. Leveraging the power of Wi-Fi HaLow, the MM6108-EKH05 supports a wide range of applications, from smart home devices to industrial automation systems.

With support for data rates of up to 32.5 Mbps and programmable operation in the sub-1 GHz range, the kit is an essential tool to accelerate IoT development. Leveraging Morse Micro's MM6108 (Wi-Fi HaLow low energy SoC), STM32U585 low-power microcontroller (MCU) and the BlueNRG-M2 (Bluetooth® SoC), the board provides robust wireless connectivity, advanced security features, low power consumption, and an extensive range of programmable interfaces and sensors. This comprehensive, secure platform is ideal for software engineers developing energy-efficient IoT solutions.

The key features of the MM6108-EKH05 Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation kit include:

Wi- Fi HaLow connectivity : support for long-range, low-power wireless connectivity.

: support for long-range, low-power wireless connectivity. Energy-efficient STM32U585 MCU: built for low-power applications.

built for low-power applications. Integrated sensors: includes temperature, humidity, accelerometer, and more to enhance IoT applications.

includes temperature, humidity, accelerometer, and more to enhance IoT applications. STLinkV3 programmer : built-in debugger for efficient software evaluation.

: built-in debugger for efficient software evaluation. Flexible power-supply options: supports USB, battery, or external power, providing developers with versatile configuration options.

supports USB, battery, or external power, providing developers with versatile configuration options. WPA3 security: state-of-the-art security protocols for safe, reliable IoT applications.

state-of-the-art security protocols for safe, reliable IoT applications. Rapid deployment: The CMSIS-pack software, compatible with STMCubeIDE, enables rapid deployment of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, accelerating time-to-market and reducing development costs.

"The MM6108-EKH05 evaluation kit exemplifies our commitment to empowering IoT developers with cutting-edge technology," said Michael De Nil, CEO and co-founder of Morse Micro. "This kit brings together the low power, long-range benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow with versatile programming interfaces and sensors to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving IoT landscape. By offering a robust, energy-efficient and accessible platform with extensive connectivity options, we're helping developers break new ground in everything from smart cities to industrial automation. We believe this is a critical step toward making IoT solutions more connected, efficient, and secure for industries worldwide."

The MM6108-EKH05 is now available on Mouser, offering developers a seamless entry point into Wi-Fi HaLow technology, enabling innovation across various IoT applications. The evaluation kits come with pre-configured hardware and software, an SDK and technical documentation to help streamline the prototyping process. For more information, view the MM6108-EKH05 product brief here.

About Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow Portfolio

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio solves the challenges of long-range, low-power connectivity for IoT applications, overcoming the fundamental weaknesses of existing Wi-Fi versions. An active contributor to the Wi-Fi Alliance's efforts to advance interoperability certifications for Wi-Fi HaLow, Morse Micro helped pioneer the 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow standard to meet the unique requirements of low-power IoT devices. Morse Micro's portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow SoCs and modules. With use cases extending across the IoT ecosystem, Morse Micro is enabling connected devices to achieve 10x longer range, covering 100x the area or 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi networks.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

SOURCE Morse Micro