Morse Micro Wins Best Wi-Fi for Innovation Award at the 2024 WBA Industry Awards

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions, today announced that it has won the Best Wi-Fi for Innovation Award at the 2024 Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards. The award celebrates Morse Micro's breakthrough Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs, which have redefined long-range, low-power connectivity and address the need for robust connections within Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Morse Micro's portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest, and lowest power Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow SoCs and modules. With use cases extending across the IoT ecosystem, Morse Micro is enabling connected devices to achieve 10x longer range, covering 100x the area or 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi networks.

"Morse Micro's pioneering work in delivering robust, low-power IoT connectivity places them at the forefront of the industry. The company is truly driving innovation that will play a crucial role in the future of IoT [and] redefining Wi-Fi for the next generation," the judges commented during the award announcement.

Game-changing Wi-Fi HaLow technology

Wi-Fi HaLow, based on the IEEE 802.11ah standard, operates in the sub-1 GHz frequency band, providing long-range, low-power wireless communication ideal for IoT applications. Morse Micro's MM6108 SoC is a key player in this space.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the Wireless Broadband Alliance," said Michael De Nil, CEO and Co-Founder of Morse Micro. "This recognition highlights our commitment to advancing IoT connectivity by delivering innovative, efficient, and scalable Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. As IoT continues to evolve, our technology will empower businesses and communities globally by ensuring robust, long-range Wi-Fi connectivity."

Morse Micro has garnered multiple prestigious awards this year, solidifying its leadership in the Wi-Fi industry. In addition to winning the Wi-Fi Now Best Wi-Fi IoT Product Award and being named one of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, Morse Micro took home the 2024 EDGE Award for its innovative contributions to the IoT sector. The company's achievements were further highlighted at CES 2024, where Abode's Wi-Fi HaLow-powered Edge Camera was named "The Best of CES 2024" by Tom's Guide, with additional praise from outlets like The New York Times, USA Today, WIRED, and The Verge. These recognitions underscore the impact of Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology in revolutionizing IoT connectivity.

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance Industry Awards

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards showcase the global leaders and innovators that are shaping the future of wireless connectivity. Now in its 12th year, the awards continue to highlight the significant contributions made by organizations in advancing Wi-Fi and wireless broadband technologies. Winners were announced during the Wireless Global Congress, held in Paris and online from October 7–10, 2024.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

