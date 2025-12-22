MorseLife Donates $1 Million to Breaking Healthcare Barriers for Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

Contribution provides essential medical equipment, food, water, and clothing to underserved communities in Jamaica

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife, a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, today announced a $1 million donation to support relief efforts for underserved communities in Jamaica, following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. Partnering with Breaking Healthcare Barriers (BHB), a South Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to healthcare for Jamaica's underserved communities, MorseLife's contribution is helping provide food, water, clothing, and essential medical equipment such as wheelchairs and hospital beds.

Keith Myers, President and CEO of MorseLife, said "MorseLife is honored to be working closely with local partners like Breaking Healthcare Barriers, whose dedication is making a real difference for families recovering from Hurricane Melissa. Supporting charitable organizations in our community and beyond is deeply rooted in MorseLife's values, and we remain committed to helping ensure that vital resources reach those who need them most."

Raymond Levy, Founder of BHB, said, "Partnerships like this are vital to our ability to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis. MorseLife's contribution strengthens our work on the ground and empowers us to stand beside these international communities with compassion, resources, and the care they urgently need."

MorseLife's donation reflects its long-standing commitment to philanthropy and to supporting local philanthropic organizations. The donation to BHB is just one example of this ongoing effort. Closer to home, MorseLife recently donated turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to organizations including Palm Beach Harvest Food Bank, American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, Azures Estates Community, and Encountering Life. Additional donations will also be made to Dress For Success Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating three PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.morselife.org.

Contact

Trisha Hewes

MorseLife

[email protected]

Simone Leung

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

SOURCE MorseLife