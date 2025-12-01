MorseLife Launches Chai Thrive to Elevate Well-Being and Longevity at The Palace

Innovative initiative integrates research-based wellness principles rooted in purpose, vitality, and human connection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife Health System, Inc., a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, today announced a groundbreaking new initiative that brings research-based longevity and wellness principles to life across its communities—starting with The Stephen A. Levin Palace at MorseLife. Inspired by the world's most successful wellness communities, Chai Thrive adapts proven concepts into a uniquely MorseLife approach—one that celebrates chai, the Hebrew word for "life," while honoring the organization's Jewish heritage and holistic philosophy of care.

Setting a new benchmark for comprehensive well-being, Chai Thrive integrates evidence-based practices shown to enhance vitality and fulfillment. The initiative encompasses every aspect of community life—from nutrition and movement to purpose, social connection, and spiritual well-being—tailored to the diverse needs and preferences of residents. At The Palace, Chai Thrive will come to life through thoughtfully curated dining experiences; group fitness and mobility programs that promote longevity; intergenerational engagement designed to foster purpose and belonging; and cultural and creative opportunities that inspire residents to explore new passions at every stage of life.

Keith Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife, said, "Chai Thrive is our vision for the future of senior living—uniting evidence-based longevity principles with compassionate living that defines our culture. By embedding its principles throughout our programs, dining, and social experiences, we're helping our residents cultivate not just longevity, but lasting happiness and connection. We're proud to debut this program at The Levin Palace and lay the foundation for an even more vibrant future communitywide."

MorseLife has plans to expand Chai Thrive across its full campus in the future, continuing a legacy of innovation that has made it one of the nation's leading models for wellness and dignity in senior care.

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating three PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.morselife.org.

