MorseLife Leads the Way in AI-Powered Resident Experience

AI integration streamlines service, enhances satisfaction, and delivers real-time insights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MorseLife Health System, Inc., a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, continues to lead the senior care space with artificial intelligence integration that is transforming how its residents connect with services, provide feedback, and experience daily life on campus. Through its voice-first AI companion, Malka AI, MorseLife is creating a smarter, faster, and more personalized environment — one where residents' needs are met seamlessly and staff can focus even more sharply on providing best-in-class care.

Since Malka AI was first implemented in October 2025, it has eliminated about 80 calls to the concierge desk, freeing staff to focus on personalized service while improving response times. Early results show measurable improvements across resident services:

Faster response times : Requests are monitored at every step, cutting historical delays in half.

: Requests are monitored at every step, cutting historical delays in half. Increased visibility : Every request is time-stamped and tracked, eliminating potential for missed follow-ups.

: Every request is time-stamped and tracked, eliminating potential for missed follow-ups. Higher resident satisfaction : Post-implementation surveys show stronger ratings for timeliness, quality of service, and communication.

: Post-implementation surveys show stronger ratings for timeliness, quality of service, and communication. Empowered residents : More residents are now using Malka AI to request services independently.

: More residents are now using Malka AI to request services independently. Data-driven decisions: Leadership can analyze trends, such as opportunities for improvement or satisfaction patterns by program, using insights to improve overall operations.

Keith Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife, said, "The integration of Malka AI is a testament to MorseLife's continued commitment to innovating for and enhancing the lives of our residents. By turning real-time insights into action, it allows our teams to respond with speed and precision while deepening the connection between residents and staff. We're proud to be setting a new standard for excellence in senior living."

Michael Branch, Executive Director of Housing at MorseLife, said, "Malka AI has completely changed the way we handle resident feedback. Now, actionable insights enable us to respond faster and continuously refine the experience we deliver. We are thrilled to share that after two months of implementing Malka AI, our residents consistently report feeling more informed and engaged."

The latest advancement pairs Malka AI with MorseLife's Facilities work order management system. Now, when a resident uses Malka AI to request maintenance or housekeeping, the system automatically creates and routes a digital work order directly to the on-duty technician. Another integration underway will connect Malka AI with OpenTable, enabling residents to check real-time dining room availability and make instant reservations.

Malka AI demonstrates MorseLife's commitment to enabling all seniors in the community to live with dignity and a high quality of life. With its AI-driven service model, MorseLife is setting a new standard for responsiveness, personalization, and operational excellence in senior living.

About MorseLife

MorseLife is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Serving over 3,600 seniors daily, MorseLife offers a full spectrum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and hospice care, among others. The organization is also the exclusive provider of the community-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Palm Beach County, operating three PACE centers across West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Greenacres while continuing to expand across the state. MorseLife is deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering meaningful multi-generational connections, exemplified by its impactful Holocaust Learning Experience program that educates thousands annually. For more information, visit www.morselife.org.

Contact



Trisha Hewes

MorseLife

[email protected]

Simone Leung

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

SOURCE MorseLife