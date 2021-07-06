Mortgage Executive Magazine Names Fairway The Best Mortgage Company To Work For

MADISON, Wis., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has been named the #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For by Mortgage Executive magazine.

Each year, Mortgage Executive magazine releases the Best Mortgage Company to Work For award based on votes from licensed loan originators across the nation. This is the 7th year in a row Fairway has been recognized as the #1 company in this category.

"Our goal at Fairway is to serve each community we're in — not just by helping people achieve homeownership, but by giving back through volunteer opportunities and charities. When helping others is the priority, the work experience is just naturally positive," said Steve Jacobson, founder and CEO of Fairway.

Along with this award, Mortgage Executive magazine named Fairway #5 out of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America 2021 and released the list for the Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2021, which recognized 567 Fairway originators.

Founded in 1996, Fairway has proudly served borrowers for over 25 years and currently has more than 700 branch and satellite locations nationwide. Fairway continues to grow each year and in 2020 funded 230,379 loans for families across the United States with a volume of $65.8 billion.

In addition, Fairway was ranked #1 in USDA purchase units and volume (FY 2020), #4 in VA purchase units and volume (FY 2020), #1 in FHA purchase volume (FY 2019) and has received other numerous industry awards throughout the years.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. Fairway strives to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairway.com.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fairwayindependentmc.com

