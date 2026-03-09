Mosai Appoints Lani Williams as Chief People Officer and Stephen Snook as Chief Revenue Officer

Leadership additions strengthen company's ability to scale operations, culture, and market growth across home-based care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosai, a healthcare technology company redefining care in the home through connected intelligence, today announced the appointment of Lani Williams as Chief People Officer and Stephen Snook as Chief Revenue Officer. The additions expand Mosai's executive leadership team as the company continues to scale its platform and support providers across the post-acute care continuum.

Stephen Snook, Chief Revenue Officer, Mosai Lani Williams, Chief People Officer, Mosai

Williams will lead Mosai's People and Culture strategy, focusing on organizational effectiveness, leadership development, and talent initiatives that support the company's continued growth. Snook will lead Mosai's go-to-market organization, including sales, marketing, revenue operations, and partnerships.

"Lani and Stephen are both accomplished leaders with deep experience in healthcare and high-growth organizations," said Elliott Wood, CEO of Mosai. "Lani's ability to build strong cultures and develop high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue scaling Mosai. Stephen brings an exceptional track record of building revenue organizations and expanding market impact. Together, they strengthen our leadership team as we drive advancement of intelligent, connected care in the home."

As Chief People Officer, Williams partners closely with Mosai's leadership team to align people strategy with business goals. She previously served as Chief People Officer at Honest Health, Advise Health, and Bloom Insurance, and earlier was Vice President of Human Resources at naviHealth, where she helped guide the company through rapid growth and its acquisition by UnitedHealth Group's Optum. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources Management from Concordia University–Wisconsin.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Snook oversees Mosai's go-to-market organization, bringing together sales, marketing, revenue operations, and partnerships to accelerate company growth. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Relias, where he led the company's revenue strategy and growth initiatives. Snook holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

About Mosai

Mosai is a healthcare technology company redefining care in the home. Through a connected platform that combines interoperability, predictive analytics, workflow automation, and secure communication, Mosai empowers home-based care providers and their partners to deliver smarter care transitions, real-time coordination, and better patient outcomes. With Mosai, providers gain transparency across the entire post-acute journey, enabling them to demonstrate performance, negotiate value-based contracts, and operate at peak efficiency. Mosai supports over 1,000 providers nationwide in ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Learn more at www.mosai.com.

SOURCE Mosai, LLC