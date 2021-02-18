Mosaic Announces Long-Term Partnership with Freedom Forever

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , the leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, today announced a unique, multiple-year partnership with one of the fastest-growing residential solar power providers in the country, Freedom Forever .

This partnership marries Mosaic's credit expertise and innovative technology with the most efficient solar sales and installation organization nationwide. As a result, Freedom Forever can now offer its customers the most attractive solar financing rates and boost the adoption of residential solar power.

"Lowering the cost of solar enables dealers to help more families make the switch to clean energy," said Billy Parish, founder, and CEO of Mosaic. "This partnership will accelerate Freedom Forever's already impressive growth by powering their robust sales organization with Mosaic's industry-leading financing platform. As we align and enhance our companies' technologies and operations, it will be faster and easier to offer more financing options to more people. It's a win-win."

Mosaic's financing solutions make it possible for homeowners to invest in sustainable energy home improvement projects, such as generating and storing solar energy. Empowering providers such as Freedom Forever to offer the best financing broadens the residential reach of clean energy.

"We have become one of the fastest-growing residential solar providers because we are always looking for new ways to say 'yes' to solve climate change," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "What makes me so excited about this partnership with Mosaic is their innovative technology, years of proven financial performance, and high approval rates. The end result is a better sales process and industry-leading conversion rates for our authorized dealers. Mosaic, like Freedom Forever, is agile and responsive to the needs of their customers. Together, we will be able to offer solar to more people, in more states, beginning right now."

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar-plus energy storage systems, and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 125,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit www.joinmosaic.com .

Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, Inc. or one of its lending/financing partners. All PowerSwitch ZERO and other Home Improvement Loans through the Mosaic platform are made by WebBank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About Freedom Forever:

Freedom Forever and its family of companies focuses on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment when purchasing their solar systems. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit https://freedomforever.com .

