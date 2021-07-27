Mosaic Appoints Additional Financial Leaders to Support Clean Energy Financing Growth

"We are supplementing our robust finance leadership with these moves, thus continuing to build our capabilities to support the company's continued strong growth," said Ballenger. "Richard and Morey bring vast experience and talent to their respective roles, and I'm thrilled to have them on our team."

As Chief of Funding, Johns will support Mosaic's treasury and capital market teams, working closely with Mosaic's Vice President of Capital Markets, Alex Kaplan. "It is an exciting time to join Mosaic, during such a transformative period of growth for both the company and the industry," said Johns. "I look forward to working with this dynamic and motivated team who are dedicated to a mission that I am personally very passionate about."

Johns brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, including as Head of Global Capital Markets at Capital One Financial and as Global Funding and Liquidity Executive at Ally Financial. Johns was also the first Executive Director and CEO of the Structured Finance Association, and has served on multiple U.S. federal and international regulatory committees.

"Richard has a successful track record of building high-performing teams and delivering meaningful value to organizations," said Ballenger. "He will continue to build upon our strategic and diversified approach to funding and our history of delivering strong asset performance."

As Chief Accountant and Controller, Carlson will lead all aspects of Mosaic's accounting and financial reporting functions. Carlson has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to Mosaic, he served as Controller for asset-backed securitizations and other leadership roles at American Express and has held leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and EY.

"I am attracted to Mosaic's mission-driven culture, and its history as a financial and technological innovator," said Carlson. "I'm proud to be part of a team who is empowering homeowners to seamlessly convert to clean energy and positively impact climate change."

Ballenger said, "Morey brings a wealth of knowledge in accounting, consumer lending and capital markets. His mix of technical skills and strategic approach toward business processes will be a great benefit in leading our accounting team."

A pioneer in solar and clean energy, Mosaic has helped more than 160,000 homeowners switch to sustainable home solutions. The company strives to make it as simple as possible for millions to generate cleaner, more affordable energy for their homes and reduce their impact on the environment.

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, Inc. or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 160,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products. For more information, visit joinmosaic.com .

