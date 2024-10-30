Mosaic Life Care Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to Increase Efficiency and Help Improve Patient Care

Physician-led healthcare system consolidates finance, planning, supply chain, and HR processes in the cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Life Care, a physician-led health care system, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its vision to transform community health. With an integrated suite of cloud applications to manage finance, planning, supply chain, and HR processes, Mosaic can increase efficiency, improve decision-making, and enhance the employee experience as it continues to deliver the best and safest care to patients.

Mosaic provides a wide range of acute care and outpatient services across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska and employs more than 4,800 staff. To support its expansion across the Midwest, Mosaic needed a unified platform that could help it improve operational efficiency and enhance key business processes. After a thorough review, Mosaic selected Oracle Fusion Applications to consolidate and optimize its finance, planning, supply chain, and HR processes.

"Our previous systems were disjointed, costly to operate, and hampered our ability to quickly respond to shifting patient demands," said Drew Keesbury, chief financial officer, Mosaic. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardize key business processes on an integrated cloud platform and take advantage of advanced AI capabilities to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and better support our caregivers as we work to deliver high-quality patient care."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Mosaic will be able to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in AI to help break down organizational silos and improve efficiency. In addition, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence will enable Mosaic to leverage prebuilt AI-powered analytics to help uncover deeper insights and enhance decision-making. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications will also give the Mosaic team access to continuous innovation as new features are added regularly.

"To successfully control costs, manage patient demand, and stay ahead of emerging workforce and inventory needs, health care organizations need full visibility into their operations and a single view of data across the entire health delivery system," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Mosaic has a single suite of applications to manage its operations and can quickly and easily access industry-leading AI capabilities to help improve the speed and accuracy of business processes and enable its staff to better focus on the needs of its patients and the community."

