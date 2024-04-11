Mosaic Microsystems Announces Strategic Hire: Andrew Garland Joins as Sr. Process Engineer to Drive Next-Gen Glass Interposer Packaging Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Microsystems, a leader in the field of microelectronic glass packaging solutions using glass substrate, announced today the addition of Andrew Garland to its engineering team as a process engineer. With a rich background in image sensor package design and assembly engineering, Andrew brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving technological advancements, process improvement, and leadership to Mosaic Microsystems.

Mr. Garland's most recent efforts have been in the field of wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) design, carrying designs from concept to qualification. This includes work that has resulted in two pending patents for novel WLCSP design. Andrew also brings along prior production experience, where he managed engineering activities for package assembly.

"Andrew is a great addition to the production team," said Brian Harding, Senior Production Manager at Mosaic. "His process engineering experience in the area of backend assembly will be vital as we scale and expand our current product offerings."

About Mosaic Microsystems:

Mosaic Microsystems is a leading provider in microelectronics and photonics packaging solutions, specializing in the advancement of glass interposers. With a dedicated focus on maintaining their industry lead, Mosaic Microsystems pioneers' technologies that are driving forward ultra-high I/O pitch density applications. These applications include but are not limited to AI high-performance computing, high bandwidth memory (HBM), opto-electronics based computing, and mm-wave radio frequency (RF) devices. Beyond high-end applications, Mosaic Microsystems' expertise extends to facilitating low-cost packaging solutions for a diverse array of industries, including micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), sensors, power, and analog devices, among others. For more information, please visit www.mosaicmicro.com.

Contact Information:

Chris Mann

Vice President of Business Development

Mosaic Microsystems

[email protected]

Phone: 585-298-0198

SOURCE Mosaic Microsystems