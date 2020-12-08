Mosaic Strengthens Executive Team

As Mosaic's Chief Financial Officer, Melissa Ballenger brings over 25 years of experience in the U.S. and internationally with an emphasis in banking, payments and fintech. She has served as Chief Financial Officer for domestic and international banks, including extensive consumer financial services experience at Cross River Bank, TD Bank and Santander Bank, and as Chief Accounting Officer at MasterCard shortly following its IPO.

"Melissa has the rare combination of leadership experience in both global banks and high growth fintech and payment companies, which makes her the perfect fit for Mosaic at this time," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. "Her proven ability to raise capital, build strategic partnerships and evolve financial management for public companies will fuel our future growth and profitability."

"I am inspired by Mosaic's vision to accelerate the transition to 100% clean energy for all," said Ballenger. "This is an exciting time to join Billy and his strong team in helping consumers adopt clean energy solutions, powered by the company's industry-leading technology platform."

Mosaic's new Deputy Chief Credit Officer Lucy Chen brings 19 years of experience in credit and risk management from the banking and insurance industries. She most recently served as vice president in Wells Fargo's Regulatory Relations and Consumer Lending/Merchant Services groups where she monitored compliance and operational risk, managed portfolio quality, and developed risk modules and processes that improved underwriting and account management strategies.

Mosaic also promoted Julianne Spears to General Counsel after serving as deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Mosaic. Prior to joining Mosaic, she spent four years as Associate General Counsel at Renew Financial and seven years at Orrick, where she specialized in finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melissa, Julianne and Lucy to the leadership team," continued Parish. "And, I'm proud to announce that with these additions, our leadership team is now 50 percent women and people of color. One of our core values at Mosaic is diversity, which has proven to enhance creativity, decision making and performance."

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 100,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit: www.joinmosaic.com .

Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, Inc. or one of its lending/financing partners.

