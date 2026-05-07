Moscato d'Asti Takes Center Stage for Moscato Day 2026

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Moscato Day approaches—the annual celebration dedicated to Moscato wines—the Consorzio Asti DOCG is encouraging consumers worldwide to raise a glass of Moscato d'Asti and Asti Spumante.

Asti DOCG - Moscato Day 2026

Known for their aromatic character, refreshing acidity, delicate sweetness, and approachable low alcohol content, Moscato d'Asti and Asti Spumante have become increasingly popular among consumers seeking light, vibrant, versatile wines suited for every type of occasion and cuisine. Whether enjoyed during brunch, aperitivo, dessert, or casual gatherings with friends, these wines offer a fresh and contemporary way to celebrate Moscato Day.

Produced in the UNESCO-recognized hills of Piedmont, Moscato d'Asti and Asti Spumante are celebrated for their unmistakable notes of white peach, orange blossom, sage, and honey, delivering an expressive and elegant tasting experience that continues to resonate with wine lovers around the world. Their lively bubbles and balanced profile also make them ideal for food pairings and cocktails, further reinforcing their versatility for modern occasions.

"Moscato Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the unique personality of Moscato d'Asti and Asti Spumante," said Giacomo Pondini, Director of the Consorzio Asti DOCG. "These wines combine tradition, quality, freshness, and accessibility in a way that truly connects with today's consumers. We encourage everyone to celebrate the day with a glass of Moscato d'Asti and discover why these wines continue to gain popularity internationally."

To commemorate the occasion, the Consorzio Asti DOCG will also host a special event in New York City for the second consecutive year, bringing together media, trade professionals, and wine enthusiasts to celebrate Moscato Day and experience the distinctive qualities of these iconic wines firsthand.

As Moscato Day continues to expand, the Consorzio Asti DOCG remains committed to promoting Moscato d'Asti and Asti Spumante as the perfect wines for joyful, modern celebrations around the world.

About Asti DOCG

Asti DOCG wines originate from the historic winegrowing region of Piedmont in northwestern Italy. Produced primarily from the Moscato Bianco grape, Asti Spumante DOCG and Moscato d'Asti DOCG are celebrated worldwide for their aromatic character, natural sweetness, and lively freshness, making them among the most distinctive sparkling wines of Italy.

Consorzio Asti DOCG: astidocg.it/en/

For more information, please contact:

Platinum Media LLC

Arianna Restivo: [email protected]

Virginia Cademartori: [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Asti DOCG