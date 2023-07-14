DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MOSFET Relay Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MOSFET Relay market size is expected to reach USD 557.12 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report "MOSFET Relay Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Voltage (Below 200V, 200-500V, 500-1kV, Above 1kV); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



MOSFET relays are widely used in EV charging systems to control the charging and discharging process. As the demand for EVs continues to increase, the demand for MOSFET relays is also expected to increase. Additionally, MOSFET relays are also used in other EV components such as on-board chargers, inverters, and DC-DC converters, which further drives the growth.



Electric car sales have expanded exponentially in recent years, along with their performance, range, and model availability all improving. Passenger electric cars are rapidly gaining popularity, estimated 13% of new cars sold in 2022 will be electric. This will fuel the growth of the MOSFET Relay market in upcoming years.



Furthermore, with the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation, governments around the world are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of EVs, which is further expected to drive the growth of the MOSFET relay market.



The increasing demand for high-speed data acquisition, growing demand for portable test and measurement equipment, advancements in technology and increasing applications in automotive and aerospace industries are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the test and measurement segment.



The increasing adoption of automation in various industries, growing adoption of renewable energy, rising demand for energy-efficient devices, advancements in technology, and growing adoption of electric vehicles are some of the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the market.



MOSFET Relays are widely used in the automotive and aerospace industry due to their high-power handling capabilities, fast switching speeds, and compact design. In the automotive industry, MOSFET Relays are used in various applications such as powertrain control, lighting, and infotainment systems. In the aerospace industry, they are used in flight control systems, avionics, and power distribution systems.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles, which require high power and efficient electrical systems, is expected to drive the growth of the MOSFET Relay market in the automotive industry. Additionally, the growing trend towards miniaturization and weight reduction in the aerospace industry is also expected to drive the demand for MOSFET Relays in this sector.



MOSFET Relay Market Report Highlights

Above 1kV segment is anticipated to widespread usage of MOSFET Relay in high voltage applications due to their high isolation voltage and low power consumption.

Test and Measurements accounted for the higher growth rate owing to increased usage in the oscilloscopes, signal generators, and power meters, due to their high switching speeds, low power consumption and high isolation voltage.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the rapid expansion of the automotive, test & measurement, and medical industries in developing nations like India , Japan and New Zealand .

is expected to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the rapid expansion of the automotive, test & measurement, and medical industries in developing nations like , and . The global players include TE Connectivity, Standex Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Omron Corporation, Wago, Relpol S.A, Broadcom, Vishay Intertechnology, Sensata Technology, Toward Relays, Littlefuse, Toshiba, Teledyne Defense, Celduc, Chordn Electric and Carlo Gavazzi .

The author has segmented the MOSFET Relay market report based on voltage, application and region:

MOSFET Relay, Voltage Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Below 200V

200-500V

500-1kV

Above 1kV

MOSFET Relay, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Industrial

Test and Measurements

Mining

Automotive

Medical

Renewables

Charging Stations

MOSFET Relay, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity

Standex Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

Omron Corporation

Wago

Relpol S.A

Broadcom

Vishay Intertechnology

Sensata Technology

Toward Relays

Littlefuse

Toshiba

Teledyne Defense

Celduc

Chordn Electric

Carlo Gavazzi .

