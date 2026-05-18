MOSH HIGH PROTEIN HITS 2,000 TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE, TAKING BRAIN HEALTH MAINSTREAM

The Brain Brand®, co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, marks its biggest retail launch to date with a 20g-protein bar built for brain and body

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSH, the brain health nutrition brand co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, today announces the launch of MOSH High Protein in more than 2,000 Target stores nationwide—the largest retail moment in the brand's history and a pivotal step in MOSH's mission to make brain health accessible to every household in America. This launch lands at a moment when brain health, women's health, and high-protein nutrition are converging into one of the fastest-growing conversations in American wellness. The Target-exclusive four-pack delivers 20 grams of protein, creatine, and the MOSH Signature Brain Blend in three flavors: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip.

Co-Founders Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Mother and son founders Maria and Patrick launched MOSH in 2021 on World Alzheimer's Day, after losing Maria's father to the disease. For Maria, the brand was personal before it was a business—the next step in more than 20 years of Alzheimer's advocacy, and a bet that if you could make brain health as routine as a convenient, on-the-go protein bar, you could change how a generation thinks about the organ that runs everything else. Every bar sold benefits the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic, home to the first and only Alzheimer's prevention center designed for women. Two-thirds of Alzheimer's patients are women, yet women remain underrepresented in Alzheimer's research; to date, MOSH has funded more than $400,000 toward closing that gap. Maria and Patrick drive the relationships and brand vision behind MOSH's growth—from the partnerships that put the brand on national stages to the product tastings that ensure every bar meets their standard before it ships.

"From the very beginning, before we'd ever sold a bar, I told Patrick I wanted to be in Target. Target is where families shop and where women make decisions for their households," said Maria Shriver, co-founder of MOSH and founder of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic. "We've worked hard to make something genuinely delicious and nutritious, and we fund the research behind it. Now, with MOSH High Protein landing in Target stores nationwide, our mission reaches the people I've spent my life advocating for: the mothers, the caregivers, the women holding everything together."

Built to carry that mission, MOSH High Protein joins the brand's everyday snacking protein bars in delivering science-backed nutrition in every bite. At the heart of every bar is MOSH's Signature Brain Blend, anchored by Cognizin® Citicoline, backed by 20-plus years of clinical research supporting focus, attention, long-term brain health, and paired with Lion's Mane, Ashwagandha, B12, D3, Omega 3s, and Flaxseed.

MOSH High Protein adds creatine—long associated with male athletes and now one of the fastest-growing ingredients in women's wellness—rounding out a formulation built for both brain and body. Across all three flavors, MOSH leads with taste and backs it with science: proof that brain food doesn't have to be a compromise.

"This is a defining moment for the brand and a real example of category leadership. Target saw their 20-gram protein set growing and their guests asking for a cleaner, more functional option—MOSH High Protein is our answer," said Patrick Schwarzenegger, co-founder of MOSH. "We built this brand with the belief that brain health deserves a place in every major retailer in the country. Target gets us there. With this partnership, we're putting brain and body fuel in front of millions of families who've never had access to a product like this. Target's commitment to accessible wellness shows that functional nutrition and mission belong in the mainstream."

The high-protein category is one of the most dynamic in food retail, and brain health is one of the fastest-growing conversations in wellness. MOSH High Protein sits at that intersection, pairing 20 grams of protein and creatine with the brain health platform that defines the brand. The new line sits alongside the everyday staples families already buy, putting brain health in reach for the households MOSH was built to serve. The launch arrives as Target continues to expand its wellness assortment, prioritizing innovative, trend-forward brands across food, supplements, and personal care.

"At Target, we are using our merchandising authority to bring guests the most relevant, on-trend and better-for-you products that support their everyday routines. MOSH is a great example of how we're evolving our assortment to reflect where wellness—and food—is heading," said John Conlin, senior vice president, food & beverage, Target. "As a retailer known for discovery, we're proud to introduce groundbreaking brands like MOSH to more guests nationwide—making it easier for busy families to find new, great-tasting options that fit their daily lives."

MOSH High Protein brain health nutrition bars are now available at all Target stores nationwide in four-packs starting at $10.99. Additionally, Peanut Butter Cup singles are available at 1,000 Target stores starting at $3.29. Find them in the lunchbox aisle or shop at target.com/MOSH.

About MOSH

Founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH was born from a deeply personal journey after the mother-son duo witnessed a loved one's battle with Alzheimer's. This ignited their shared mission to encourage every generation to proactively nurture their brain health; now, MOSH is revolutionizing the protein bar category by prioritizing both physical and cognitive nutrition. Its nutrient-dense formulation is the first and only on the market to feature science-backed Cognizin® Citicoline, a premium nootropic that has been scientifically studied for its beneficial effects on focus, attention and memory. The company also serves as a resource for brain health education, and every MOSH purchase helps fund research at the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic. For more information, visit www.moshlife.com.

SOURCE MOSH