Mosquito Shield Named Ninth-Fastest-Growing Franchise by Entrepreneur

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield , the trusted leader in mosquito and tick control services, ranks ninth on Entrepreneur's 2023 list of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States and Canada.

Mosquito Shield helps customers in over 350 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Established in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2001, Mosquito Shield has offered franchises since 2013. Mosquito Shield is part of the growing Five Star Franchising platform of brands.

"The explosive growth Mosquito Shield has witnessed over the last 30 months is the result of our commitment to service and continuing dedication to helping our franchise owners grow their business," said Michael Moorhouse, president of Mosquito Shield. "With more than two decades of experience, we've developed the most advanced solutions and systems in our industry, and our proven success in effective mosquito control is the foundation for the continuing growth opportunities available to our franchise owners."

Fastest Growing Franchises, one of Entrepreneur's most popular annual rankings, introduces potential franchise owners to the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast across the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 rankings are based on the net total new franchise units added between July 2021 and July 2022, as verified by Entrepreneur. More than 1,300 franchisors submitted information for the 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises ranking.

Mosquito Shield's high ranking among the fast-growing franchises matches the company's outstanding performance in other recent Entrepreneur rankings. Mosquito Shield ranks #1 among pest control franchises , #14 among Top Franchises for Less Than $100K , and #144 overall on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list of top franchises.

"Recognition from respected independent organizations such as Entrepreneur confirms that our vision and strategy provide powerful return for our franchisors and their franchise owners," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "We're proud to offer value and opportunity for hard-working, ambitious franchise owners through our successful franchising system."

Mosquito Shield combines an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions to deliver the best results in the industry. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

For more information about the growing Five Star Franchising portfolio of brands, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 350 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

