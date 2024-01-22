Mosquito Shield ranked #1 pest control franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500® for the second consecutive year

The exclusive annual franchise ranking recognizes the trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service as a leading opportunity for growth, financial performance and brand power

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield , the trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service, ranks #1 among pest control franchises for the second consecutive year in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Mosquito Shield, ranked at #126 overall, is one of three brands on the 2024 Franchise 500® representing Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands. The franchise improved 18 spots from last year's ranking of #144. This is the third consecutive year Mosquito Shield has improved their placement on the Franchise 500.

"Being ranked as the #1 pest control franchise is an honor and a testament to how hard our home office works to create growth for our brand," said Michael Moorhouse, president of Mosquito Shield. "Each year, we've seen Mosquito Shield grow because of our innovative training and proven solutions that provide franchise owners with the necessary tools to grow. It is our success that is the foundation that allows new franchise owners to take their business to the next level."

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Mosquito Shield received their rank for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Being recognized as one of the best franchises by Entrepreneur further establishes our place within the franchise landscape," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "Mosquito Shield, in addition to our other franchise brands, is always evolving to meet the needs of our franchise owners. We look forward to watching the brand continue to grow with ambitious franchise owners looking for opportunities to be successful."

Mosquito Shield continues to build off their previous success in the Franchise 500. In 2023, the franchise was named a Top Low-Cost Franchise and one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises by Entrepreneur.

Mosquito Shield combines an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions to deliver the best results in the industry. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

To view the full Franchise 500 rankings, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 375 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023 and 2024. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 800 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

