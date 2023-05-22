Mosquitoes are Ready for Their Close-Up: Los Angeles Ranks #1 for Third Consecutive Year on Orkin's Top Mosquito Cities List

Consider these tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites this summer

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List. Holding strong for the second consecutive year at number two and three are Chicago and New York, respectively. Atlanta moved up two spots to secure the number four ranking while Dallas/Fort Worth jumped one spot to number five.

Charlotte (#10) jumped eight spots, landing a Top 10 ranking for the first time. Memphis saw the largest jump this year, moving up 15 spots to number 31. Joining the list this year are Oklahoma City, Austin, Spokane (Washington), Bakersfield (CA) and Fresno (CA).

As the weather begins to warm and people venture outdoors for activities and summer gatherings, mosquitoes seek to enjoy the weather, too. Mosquitoes thrive in warm temperatures and after rainfall can lay their eggs in low-lying pools and reproduce rapidly, changing from larva to adult stage in as little as several days to a couple of weeks.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments. 

1.  Los Angeles

26.  Greenville, SC (-2)

2.  Chicago

27.  Columbus, OH (-6)

3.  New York

28.  Oklahoma City (New to List)

4.  Atlanta (+1)

29.  St. Louis (-7) 

5.  Dallas/Ft. Worth (+1)

30.  Richmond (-1) 

6.  Washington, DC (-2)

31.  Memphis (+15) 

7.  Philadelphia (+3)

32.  Milwaukee (+6) 

8.  Detroit (-1)

33.  Boston (+1) 

9.  Houston (+3)

34.  Kansas City, KS & MO (-2) 

10.  Charlotte (+8)

35.  Flint (+7) 

11.  Raleigh-Durham (+6)

36.  Sacramento (+1) 

12.  Tampa (-1)

37.  Pittsburgh (-6) 

13.  Miami (-4)

38.  San Diego (-5) 

14.  Orlando (+2)

39.  San Antonio (-4) 

15.  Denver

40.  Tulsa (+5) 

16.  San Francisco (-8)

41.  New Orleans (-1) 

17.  Seattle (+3)

42.  Cincinnati (-15) 

18.  Cleveland, OH (-5)

43.  Knoxville (-4) 

19.  Baltimore (-5)

44.  Myrtle Beach (+4) 

20.  Indianapolis (-1)

45.  West Palm Beach (-9) 

21.  Minneapolis (+2)

46.  Austin (New To List) 

22.  Phoenix, AZ (+8)

47.  Greensboro, NC (-3)

23.  Grand Rapids (+5)

48.  Spokane (New to List) 

24.  Nashville (+1)

49.  Bakersfield, CA (New to List) 

25.  Norfolk, VA (+1)

50.  Fresno (New to List) 

More than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and its territories. They typically become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and breeding season can start as early as May and last through September, with some regions seeing mosquitoes year round.

"Female mosquitoes bite because they need blood to produce viable eggs that will hatch," said Frank Meek, Orkin entomologist. "Mosquitoes are attracted to water sources that can be either clean and fresh or polluted, stagnant or running, in sunny or shaded locations, large or small, and in either cool or hot environments. Because of the wide variety of environments in which mosquitoes can thrive, it's important to maintain regularly scheduled pest control services."

For the fourth consecutive year, Orkin and the American Red Cross present the Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop campaign, an initiative aiming to bring awareness to the importance of maintaining the country's blood supply and protecting people against the public health threats of mosquitoes. Orkin is partnering with the Red Cross to host blood drives in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C and Dallas, and invites customers and employees across the country to donate blood this summer by making an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org today.

Additionally, the pest control leader will donate $25 to the Red Cross for every mosquito control service purchased from May 22 to June 30, 2023, up to $250,000.

Mosquitoes are one of the world's greatest public health threats. They carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika, dangers that apply to both humans and pets. Orkin is committed to educating the public on the risks associated with these blood-sucking pests, and more importantly, reducing the number of mosquitos from yards across the country.  

Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include: 

  • Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
  • Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.
  • Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children's toys.
  • Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

For more mosquito facts and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com

About Orkin, LLC
Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Orkin has 358 owned and operated branch offices and 47 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. Orkin is committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to help protect the places where we live, work and play. Learn more about careers at Orkin here. Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.  

SOURCE Orkin, LLC

