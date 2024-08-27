MOSS CREEK RESOURCES HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2026 AND 2027 SENIOR NOTES

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Surge Energy US Holdings Company, announced today that it has redeemed all outstanding principal of its 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and its 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2027. In aggregate, this debt redemption was approximately $999 million. Redemption of the notes was completed with the proceeds from the issuance of the $750.0 million 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2031 that closed on August 16, 2024, and cash from the balance sheet.

This refinancing reduces the Company's gross long-term debt from approximately $999 million to $750 million and is estimated to save the Company approximately $25 million in interest annually.

Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.