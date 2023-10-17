Most Americans Would Buy a Known Haunted House to Save Money

In 2023, 63% would offer below market value on a haunted house. A staggering 72% of prospective buyers, however, would feel uncomfortable living in a haunted house.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1 in 4 Americans (29%) believe they've actually lived in a haunted house — up from 24% in 2022, according to new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, Estate Media , the first real estate personality-driven media company with a network of agents, professionals, and creators, and Zillowtastrophes , which showcases bizarre, head-scratching real estate listings to more than 700,000 followers on social media.

What would convince you to buy a haunted house? What's scarier than a haunted house?

Of those who have lived in a haunted house, 73% were not aware of its paranormal reputation prior to moving in. Unsurprisingly, 40% of those who knowingly bought a haunted house were swayed due to a lower price tag.

Despite the cost savings, 36% of haunted homeowners regret living in a haunted house, and 55% would not buy another home they knew was haunted.

A resounding 68% of Americans believe the government should mandate sellers to disclose if a home is haunted. Paradoxically, only 31% of sellers would actually provide such information willingly due to fears of the home being harder to sell.

Although haunted houses make Americans uneasy, more than half (52%) remain open to the idea, and 71% would consider it if they could save money.

Most Americans (62%) would only offer below market value for a haunted home, with 1 in 3 (31%) offering at least $50,000 less. Notably, 48% say nothing could convince them to purchase a haunted house.

Just 7% of Americans say ghosts are the scariest aspect of homeownership, though — 93% express a greater fear of home repair issues, such as mold (60%), termites (57%), and a leaky roof (54%), than the presence of ghosts in their homes.

Americans say the most terrifying aspects of homeownership are all financial in nature: unexpected costs (50%), high interest rates (46%), and an inability to pay their mortgage (42%).

