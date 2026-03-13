NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new article featured by Consumer365 highlights the states with the highest levels of new business formation activity in early 2026, based on the latest Business Formation Report from Registered Agents Inc (RAI). The findings provide a current snapshot of where entrepreneurs are choosing to establish companies and where registration systems appear to support new business activity most effectively.

The Business Formation Report tracks new company registrations nationwide, analyzes state trends, and provides timely insights into entrepreneurial activity and early economic signals.

Small businesses remain a central driver of employment, revenue generation, and community development across the United States. Tracking where new entities are being formed offers insight into how accessible and predictable each state's registration environment may be for entrepreneurs.

Registered Agents Inc, the largest registered agent service provider in the country, files more business formations annually than any other provider. Its internal systems track entity registrations across all 50 states and Washington D.C., offering real time visibility into company creation trends at the paperwork stage.

A Monthly Measure of Entrepreneurial Activity

The Business Formation Report is released on the second Tuesday of every month and reflects data from the previous month. Unlike certain federal datasets that track only specific business applications or entities that later apply for an EIN or begin payroll activity, this report captures all formations at the time of registration.

The data is cross referenced with state level records from Secretaries of State and analyzed alongside U.S. Census data for verification. By focusing on the earliest administrative step in business creation, the report provides insight into entrepreneurial intent before traditional employment or economic metrics are available.

According to RAI data, 583,154 new businesses were formed in January 2026 nationwide, representing an 8% increase compared to the previous January. February also showed a significant 11% year-over-year increase, from 473,352 formations in 2025 to 527,206 in 2026, These figures serve as a near real time indicator of small business activity and economic confidence.

In its mid article coverage, Consumer365 notes that monthly formation data can reveal early shifts in business sentiment before they appear in traditional economic reporting. Because the report is released consistently each month, it allows for comparison across states and over time.

State Level Variations

While national formation numbers dipped in February, state results tell a different story.

Florida recorded its strongest monthly total in state history, with 69,531 formations in February alone. The figure demonstrates a 3 percent increase from January, and a remarkable 21 percent jump from the previous February. In contrast, 25 states saw a drop in formations from January to February, which follows typical annual trends. January often sees a strong post-holiday surge followed by a February dip. However, the data shows some states carrying the January momentum further into the new year, posting strong month-over-month gains in February:

Montana increased by 20 percent

Idaho increased by 17 percent

South Carolina increased by 9 percent

These differences suggest that administrative procedures, digital filing systems, regulatory clarity, and local economic conditions may influence decisions at the registration stage.

Formation activity does not measure long term business survival or profitability. However, it indicates where individuals are willing to commit resources and formally establish a company, often a direct result of a tightening labor market or growing economic uncertainty nationwide.

States Leading in New Registrations

Based strictly on formation volume and growth rates reflected in the January and February reports, several states demonstrate strong indicators of business friendly conditions at the registration level.

Florida

Florida led the nation in total new formations in 2025, and is holding onto the top spot for January and February 2026 with a combined 1.1 million new business created statewide in the first two months of the year. Its simplified filing process and absence of a personal income tax are significant draws for entrepreneurs.

Delaware

Delaware recorded 31,920 new business formations in January, followed by another 24,488 in February. The state's established corporate legal framework and predictable regulatory structure continue to attract corporations from across the country.

Wyoming

Wyoming is the powerhouse state when it comes to LLC formations. In 2025, it saw nearly 240,000 new business formations, up a staggering 35% from the previous year. The state has some of the lowest formation costs and imposes no corporate income tax, setting it apart from much of the country.

Additional States with Notable Growth

Other states showing significant gains include:

California - January 2026 up 15% YoY

Ohio - January 2026 up 10% YoY

Texas - January 2026 up 15% YoY

Oregon - January 2026 up 43% YoY

These states share characteristics such as accessible filing platforms, transparent administrative procedures, and relatively low structural barriers to entry.

It is important to clarify that "most business friendly" in this context refers specifically to formation volume and growth momentum as measured in the report. It does not represent a ranking based on tax policy, labor costs, or long term business performance.

Why Formation Data Matters

New business registrations function as an early signal of economic confidence. When individuals file formation documents, they indicate belief in market opportunity and local viability.

Because the Business Formation Report is released monthly, it provides timely data that can complement other economic indicators. Policymakers, economists, journalists, and community leaders can use formation data to:

Anticipate regional growth patterns

Evaluate the impact of regulatory or administrative changes

Monitor entrepreneurial confidence

Identify areas where filing processes may require reform

By capturing every new entity at the paperwork stage across all states and Washington D.C., Registered Agents Inc offers a comprehensive view of where business activity is expanding and where conditions may be tightening.

The latest findings show that Delaware, North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon, and Wyoming rank among the strongest performers based on January's data. Although formation numbers alone do not predict long term outcomes, they provide one of the earliest measurable indicators of entrepreneurial intent.

As reported by Consumer365, consistent publication of formation data supports transparency within the small business ecosystem and provides stakeholders with clear insight into where new business creation is most active. The full article is available at Consumer365.org.

