Most Companies Host their Holiday Parties in January, According to Tripleseat's Recent Survey

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today a holiday booking trend report highlighting the most popular days of the week, month, specialty cocktail, theme, among others. In surveying event and sales managers at venues using their software, Tripleseat found that majority of companies wait to hold their holiday company parties until January and most are scheduled on either Thursday or Saturday.

With the mission to better understand how companies are planning their holiday parties this year, Tripleseat set out to find out current trends. Of the findings, customers found that more companies wait to hold their holiday parties until after the New Year, which helps to cut costs on catering expenses and allows for more off-site venues to be available. Most holiday parties are booked on Mondays and Saturdays, with popular dates being December 16th and 23rd, and January 13th and 6th, according to Tripleseat data. Of the parties booked, a majority involve experiences over traditional sit-down meals, with wine or rum pairings being most popular. Additional key trends include:

"When it comes to planning a company-wide party during the holiday season or in the beginning of the new year, sometimes it's more effective for planners to host their parties after the holidays - venues free up, more employees have availability and costs are lower," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder. "If you're planning for your company's event, it's best to be as prepared as possible and book four to six months in advance, otherwise your options become limited."

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

