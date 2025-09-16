PlanSource Partners with SAVVI Financial to Advance a More Human-Centered Benefits Experience

Collaboration delivers seamless decision support as part of a broader mission to create clear, personalized, and trustworthy benefits experiences.

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanSource , a leading benefits administration technology and services organization, and SAVVI Financial, a pioneer in healthcare navigation and financial decision support, today officially announced their partnership. Together, the companies are delivering a revolutionary approach to enrollment that reflects a strong commitment to human-centered design and brings the best of the consumer experiences employees know and love to how they select and optimize their employee benefits.

In this new experience, employees see their best-fit combination of benefits up front, removing the stress and confusion of choosing benefits. This update represents more than just a product enhancement – it reflects PlanSource's broader mission to help employees feel confident, informed, and engaged with their benefits during enrollment and throughout the year.

"For too long, benefits have been needlessly complicated, leaving employees confused, frustrated, and underserved. At PlanSource, we're changing that. We know employees deserve better, which is why we're making choosing benefits as intuitive as picking out the right iPhone," said Eddie Pinto, SVP of Product at PlanSource. "We don't expect consumers to piece together every component of a phone — from battery size to processor chip — so why should benefits work that way? Our new experience uses data-driven insights and statistical models to guide people to the package of benefits that are best suited for their needs, no guesswork required. The future of benefits is simple, personalized, and seamless, and that's what we're delivering."

Grounding employees in their recommended options right away not only reduces the cognitive load that traditionally comes with enrollment, but also helps them quickly understand how all their benefits come together to provide the protection they need to achieve their health and financial goals. They can then compare alternatives and adjust bundles from a single interface for right-sized guidance they can trust and act on with ease.

"SAVVI's industry-leading, survey-less guidance aligns perfectly with PlanSource's focus on human-centered design. PlanSource has been instrumental in ensuring our tools fit seamlessly within the broader enrollment journey, which ultimately empowers employees to feel more confident and supported in their decisions," said Gina Mourtzinou, Co-Founder and CEO of SAVVI Financial.

While PlanSource will continue to pioneer the industry in the meaningful integration of AI , the company firmly believes that benefits decisions are too important to be left solely to AI. Early testing, consumer research, and a thorough assessment against our ethical AI framework made it clear that AI is not yet ready for the life-impacting decision of which health plans to choose. Instead, SAVVI's optimization model uses advanced, and actuarially validated, statistical techniques to generate bundled recommendations based on employee profiles, while giving them full agency to update assumptions and customize their bundles.

This partnership is one of many enhancements PlanSource has made this year to improve the benefits experience for employees and HR teams alike.

A broad redesign of the employee experience based on consumer research, design best practices, and feedback from our customers and partners. Now, employees have a single, mobile-friendly access point for benefits that presents clear calls to action and makes it easier to understand and engage with all of their employer-sponsored programs. Fully configurable to support a company's brand, this new experience gives HR teams the agency to create and share custom content that further reinforces the value of the one-stop-shop of our platform.

An unmatched virtual assistant that's built on the latest-generation LLMs, using Model Context Protocol (MCP) APIs and a Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture to provide a more integrated, conversational support experience. The first in our industry to use these cutting-edge technologies, our virtual assistant gives employees (and soon, HR teams) 24/7 support that can assist with questions down to the individual coverage and plan document level, saving time, reducing friction, and helping them understand how to best use their benefits.

An AI-powered communications tool that puts the power of generative AI trained and fine-tuned on benefits communication in the hands of HR teams. With this tool, PlanSource helps HR teams expedite and scale their impact so they can quickly create targeted, impactful ad hoc or scheduled messages to their employees with a simple prompt while caring for corporate tone, length, inclusiveness and accessibility.

The industry's first Intelligent anomaly detection engine that harnesses predictive and agentic AI capabilities to save a substantial amount of time and effort for HR teams. The engine, trained on petabytes of historical information, automatically detects data load anomalies across HR systems, uses adaptive intelligence to alert HR teams when their pre-determined thresholds are exceeded, and takes the action they've specified on their behalf.

All together, these innovations underscore PlanSource's leadership in delivering engaging, AI-powered benefits experiences while staying deliberate and ethical about when and how AI is applied.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that is on a mission to make it easier for people to choose, use and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences. PlanSource solves even the most complex benefits challenges for thousands of customers by pairing a comprehensive suite of strategic administration services with a modern and highly configurable platform. Leading the market in meaningful integration of AI, PlanSource has an unmatched range of ecosystem connections that drive continual innovation and value to clients, partners and consumers. Learn more at plansource.com.

About SAVVI

SAVVI Financial is redefining how employees navigate their most important financial choices. By delivering expert-level personalized guidance, SAVVI helps employees optimize their full financial journey, from early benefit decisions to creating a reliable paycheck in retirement, driving better outcomes for both employees and employers. Integrated with HR stacks, our solutions reduce admin work, lower costs, and boost employee experience.

Founded by experts in quantitative finance and data science, SAVVI was built with the understanding that the path to financial strength starts, and grows, through the workplace. Learn more at www.savvifi.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SAVVI provides survey-less, personalized financial guidance and healthcare navigation tools that simplify benefits decisions for employees. By eliminating friction and delivering real-time, data-driven recommendations, SAVVI helps organizations improve employee financial fortitude while driving meaningful business results.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin

[email protected]

512-771-6911

