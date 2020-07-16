Most Employees Satisfied With Covid-19 Return-to-Work Plans

In fact, eight in 10 workers are pleased with their employers' response to the pandemic specifically in regard to:





Office cleanliness protocols: 85%

Remote/telework policy: 82%

Communication from employers about the Covid-19 pandemic: 81%

Benefits (e.g., paid leave, sick leave, etc.): 80%

When planning for employee returns to "brick-and-mortar" job sites, organizations must consider a range of measures to ensure the safety of their workforces. Employed adults indicated that the top five measures that would be critical for them to feel safe on the job are:

Social distancing measures (e.g., signage, plan for communal areas, reduced number of staff in workplaces at a time, etc.): 53% Detailed cleaning protocols: 46% Covid-19 testing offered to employees: 44% Personal protective equipment required (i.e., masks): 44% Temperature/symptom screening: 43%

However, 7% of those employed said that nothing would make them feel safe on the job during the pandemic, with workers in the health care sector more likely to cite this fear (14%) than those in the professional–managerial (6%) and engineering, scientific, and IT (2%) industry sectors. One in 10 workers in the industrial (8%) and office–clerical and administrative (7%) sectors also share this concern.

"Worker health, safety, and well-being are of the utmost importance to all employers, but are even more top-of-mind as the nation continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and businesses begin to resume traditional work and operations," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "As part of its continued commitment to safety, ASA is providing new return-safely-back-to-work best practice protocols for all employers, and a checklist specific to ensuring the safety of temporary and contract workers."





To learn more about the ASA Workforce Monitor, visit americanstaffing.net/workforce-monitor . You can also follow ASA research on Twitter.

Method

The Harris Poll conducted the survey online within the U.S. on behalf of ASA, June 16–18, 2020, among a total of 2,065 U.S. adults age 18 and older, of whom 1,134 are employed full time or part time, or are self-employed. Results were weighted on age, gender, education, race/ethnicity, household income, and geographic region where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the U.S. population. In addition, the data were adjusted for differences between the online and offline populations.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

About the ASA Workforce Monitor

The ASA Workforce Monitor is a periodic survey commissioned by ASA and conducted online by The Harris Poll among 2,000 or more U.S. adults age 18 and older. The survey series focuses on current workforce trends and issues. For more information about the survey series, visit americanstaffing.net/workforce-monitor.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. (tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963) and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm.

Contact

Michelle R. Snyder

Director, Public Relations

703-253-1151

[email protected]

Angela Sidlauskas

Manager, Public Relations

703-253-2043

[email protected]

Ali Donzanti

Allison+Partners

646-428-0627

[email protected]

SOURCE American Staffing Association

Related Links

http://www.americanstaffing.net

