Texas Is Becoming a Top Spring Break Destination -- But Restaurants and Hotels Can't Hire Fast Enough

OysterLink data shows more than 9,400 open hospitality roles heading into the state's busiest tourist weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink tracked 9,427 open hospitality roles across 57 Texas cities in January and February, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. The steady rise in job postings reflects growing tourism demand across the state — but also highlights a hiring pipeline struggling to keep pace.

The data comes just ahead of Spring Break, one of the most visible periods in Texas's tourism calendar. Several coastal destinations are entering peak travel weeks with significant staffing gaps.

Corpus Christi currently has 267 open hospitality roles, while Galveston has 116 openings as both cities prepare for major Spring Break crowds. San Antonio, with 502 open roles, leads the entire state as it enters its own spring tourism surge.

Rank City Open Roles (Q1 2026) 1 San Antonio 502 2 Austin 462 3 Houston 372 4 Round Rock 341 5 El Paso 312 6 Dallas 288 7 Corpus Christi 267 8 Lubbock 257 9 Fort Worth 254 10 The Woodlands 240

"Texas has become one of the most popular Spring Break destinations in the country, and it has become a Stress test," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "What that stress test shows is that Texas hospitality is expanding faster than its labor pipeline. That's not necessarily a crisis — it's a s a sign of a healthy, growing market. But it does mean operators need to treat recruiting as a year-round discipline rather than a seasonal scramble."

What Operators Can Do Right Now

Use geo-targeted recruiting to reach worker pools in Houston, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley , which are major feeder markets for Gulf Coast seasonal workers

to reach worker pools in , which are major feeder markets for Gulf Coast seasonal workers Shorten hiring timelines to capture candidates before they move to competing venues

to capture candidates before they move to competing venues Promote flexible scheduling to attract students and temporary Spring Break workers

