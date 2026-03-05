Texas Is Becoming a Top Spring Break Destination -- But Restaurants and Hotels Can't Hire Fast Enough

OysterLink data shows more than 9,400 open hospitality roles heading into the state's busiest tourist weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink tracked 9,427 open hospitality roles across 57 Texas cities in January and February, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. The steady rise in job postings reflects growing tourism demand across the state — but also highlights a hiring pipeline struggling to keep pace.

The data comes just ahead of Spring Break, one of the most visible periods in Texas's tourism calendar. Several coastal destinations are entering peak travel weeks with significant staffing gaps.

Corpus Christi currently has 267 open hospitality roles, while Galveston has 116 openings as both cities prepare for major Spring Break crowds. San Antonio, with 502 open roles, leads the entire state as it enters its own spring tourism surge.

Rank

City

Open Roles (Q1 2026)

1

San Antonio

502

2

Austin

462

3

Houston

372

4

Round Rock

341

5

El Paso

312

6

Dallas

288

7

Corpus Christi

267

8

Lubbock

257

9

Fort Worth

254

10

The Woodlands

240

"Texas has become one of the most popular Spring Break destinations in the country, and it has become a Stress test," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "What that stress test shows is that Texas hospitality is expanding faster than its labor pipeline. That's not necessarily a crisis — it's a s a sign of a healthy, growing market. But it does mean operators need to treat recruiting as a year-round discipline rather than a seasonal scramble."

What Operators Can Do Right Now

  • Use geo-targeted recruiting to reach worker pools in Houston, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley, which are major feeder markets for Gulf Coast seasonal workers
  • Shorten hiring timelines to capture candidates before they move to competing venues
  • Promote flexible scheduling to attract students and temporary Spring Break workers

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350 000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Media Contact
PR Representative

Ana Demidova
[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

