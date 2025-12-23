Most Stolen Car in Georgia: Ford Pickup Truck

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USInsuranceAgents.com recently published its list of the most stolen vehicles in Georgia . Drivers who own one of the vehicles need to be extra cautious to prevent theft.

Ford pickup trucks consistently make the list. One of the reasons certain vehicles show up on the most stolen lists year after year is that they're easy to steal. Another contributing factor to the popularity of these vehicles among thieves is that they're easy to sell. Whether the vehicle is sold whole or parted out, there's a demand.

Location and Vehicle Theft in Georgia

Urban centers tend to experience a higher rate of theft than rural areas. Atlanta and Savannah residents face a higher risk of theft than those in the suburbs and countryside.

In addition to the Ford F-series pickup trucks, these vehicles are frequently stolen:

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

Toyota Camry

Chevy Pickup

Dodge RAM

Pickup trucks from the major American manufacturers are consistently targeted. Pickup trucks are desirable for parts. Additionally, because pickup trucks are often used by contractors, thieves know there's a good chance they'll discover expensive tools in the truck, making their stolen goods more valuable.

Luxury vehicles are frequently targeted, but they don't always make the list of most stolen vehicles because there are fewer of them on the road than budget-friendly cars that more drivers can afford.

Vehicle Robberies on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is often a popular day for theft. Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized car insurance expert with USInsuranceAgents.com , explains, "With parties and late nights, vehicle owners are more likely to be distracted, and thieves take advantage of the decreased vigilance."

To prevent theft on New Year's Eve and throughout the year, vehicle owners should park in their garage if available. They should keep their cars locked and keep their key fobs in an RFID pouch or box. Parking in well-lit areas is also a good idea.

Car Insurance Covering Theft

Drivers with comprehensive insurance coverage are financially protected against vehicle theft. It's recommended for anyone with a vehicle under 10 years old. Vehicle owners are responsible for paying the deductible, and the car insurance provider will cover the rest of the vehicle's value.

Read USInsuranceAgents.com's entire report here: Most Stolen Cars in Georgia .

SOURCE USInsuranceAgents.com