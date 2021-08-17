Most Voters See Criminal Justice Reform Contributing to Out of Control Rising Violent Crime

Prohibiting police from engaging in pursuits contributes to violent crime.

Prohibiting police from a "stop and frisk" of a suspect believed to be armed contributes to violent crime.

Letting accused violent criminals out of jail without bail while they wait for trial increases violent crime.

District Attorneys refusing to prosecute accused criminals contributes to rising violent crime.

Politicians should do a "ride along" with local patrol officers before suggesting changes in policing.

Politicians should meet with crime victims before suggesting changes in policing.

Politicians who want to defund the police should not be able to use tax money to hire private security to protect themselves.

"The rise in violent crime wasn't just predictable, it was predicted," said National Police Association spokesperson, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret). "Letting more criminals on the streets while handcuffing police had only one possible outcome. Now the American people are paying the price."

The survey of 1,182 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on August 12, 2021 by the National Police Association and Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

About The National Police Association

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, EIN 82-0647764, founded to educate supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals. The NPA works to bring national and local attention to the anti-police efforts challenging effective law enforcement, building public support for needed actions through public service announcements, legal filings, articles authored for the NPA by law enforcement experts and the NPA Report. For additional information, please visit www.nationalpolice.org.

