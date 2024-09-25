The National Police Association #31 Chevy Spotlights Missing Person at the ARCA Menards Reese's 150 race at Kansas Speedway September 27th

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association's #31 Chevy, driven by full-time police officer and Rise Motorsports co-owner Rita Goulet, will feature a photograph of missing Kansas City teenager Shelby McDaniel during the ARCA Menards Reese's 150 race at Kansas Speedway. The event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 27th.

NationalPolice.org Rise Motorsports #31 Chevy

In a collaborative effort to raise national awareness about McDaniel's disappearance, Goulet and the NPA will use the high-profile platform of motorsports to bring attention to the case. Shelby McDaniel, a 17-year-old white female from Kansas City, KS, has been missing since March 26, 2024. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 164 pounds.

"The National Police Association is committed to supporting the search for missing children across the country," said Rita Goulet. "By featuring Shelby's image on our race car, we hope to reach a large audience and generate vital leads that could assist in finding her."

Goulet's dual role as a police officer and race car driver allows her to uniquely connect public safety with the expansive reach of motorsports. In addition to raising awareness about McDaniel's case, Goulet and the NPA aim to promote their broader #SupportThePolice initiative during the race.

Anyone with information regarding Shelby McDaniel's whereabouts is urged to contact the Kansas City, KS Police Department at 913-596-3000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

About the National Police Association: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement efforts through advocacy, education, and the promotion of public safety. For more information visit NationalPolice.org.

