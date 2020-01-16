Motel 6 Expands Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Efforts Through Partnerships with Truckers Against Trafficking and New Friends New Life

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motel 6, a leader in the economy lodging segment in the United States and Canada, today announced partnerships with Truckers Against Trafficking and New Friends New Life as part of the company's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking. These two partnerships come as the nation recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January, which highlights the growing problem worldwide.

"We're deeply committed to the fight against human trafficking in all forms, and we continue to expand our efforts through new initiatives and partnerships," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Through vigilance, education, training of every single Motel 6 team member, and coordination with local, state and national organizations, we are focused on doing our part to battle this global problem."

Truckers Against Trafficking (https://truckersagainsttrafficking.org/) is a national not-for-profit organization that trains members of the trucking, bus, and energy industries to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking, in order to aid in the recovery of victims and the arrest of their perpetrators. The organization created the Freedom Drivers Project, a first-of-its-kind mobile exhibit educating audiences about the realities of domestic sex trafficking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Motel 6 as a new partner and sponsor," said Laura Cyrus, director of corporate engagement for Truckers Against Trafficking. "We recognize the overlap between the work of our two entities, and the team at TAT is excited to see what we can accomplish together in the fight against human trafficking. As more professionals from both the transportation and hospitality industries are made aware of this crime and how to combat it, we know our combined efforts will have a meaningful impact."

Motel 6 will also begin a three-year partnership with Dallas-based New Friends New Life (www.newfriendsnewlife.org/) to support survivors of human trafficking through programs such as job training, interim financial assistance, education, mental health treatment, and spiritual support. The company's commitment includes financial support and in-kind donations, fundraising initiatives, and educational trainings and workshops.

"New Friends New Life is pleased to have Motel 6 joining in our efforts to combat human trafficking," said Kim Robinson, CEO of New Friends New Life. "The hotel and lodging industry can play a critical role in helping identify victims and in creating barriers for traffickers. Our partnership with Motel 6 will undoubtedly help change the lives of trafficking survivors here in Dallas and will impact survivors across the country."

Ongoing Commitment to Fighting Trafficking

These new partnerships further enhance the broader efforts by Motel 6 to combat human trafficking. In addition to working closely with local law enforcement and not-for-profits with expertise on the issue, Motel 6 has proactively introduced a range of internal initiatives emphasizing awareness, education, training, and survivor support. Additionally, the company has put in place a Rapid Response Team to respond to instances of trafficking activity to assure adherence to company policy. To learn more about these initiatives, visit https://g6hospitality.com/about-us/combating-human-trafficking/.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for with nearly 1,500 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 29 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Truckers Against Trafficking

Truckers Against Trafficking is a 501c3 organization created in 2009 to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to fight human trafficking as part of their everyday jobs. It does this by saturating the industries with TAT materials; partnering with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking; and marshaling the resources of TAT partners to combat this crime. For more information, visit https://truckersagainsttrafficking.org/.

About New Friends New Life

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 1998, New Friends New Life (NFNL) restores and empowers formerly trafficked and sexually exploited women, teen girls and children. By providing access to education, job training, interim financial assistance, mental health and spiritual support, New Friends New Life helps women, teen girls and children overcome backgrounds of abuse, addiction, poverty and limited opportunities. In 2019, NFNL served 372 members (clients). NFNL also educates the community and works to eradicate the epidemic of human trafficking through advocacy, legislative reform and strategic partnerships that address systemic causes. In 2018, NFNL opened a drop-in Youth Resource Center (YRC) in partnership with the Office of the Governor to serve trafficked and high-risk teen girls. More than 100 girls visited the YRC during its first year. In 2015, NFNL organized its Men's Advocacy Group to engage men in the fight against sex trafficking and exploitation. For more information, visit http://www.newfriendsnewlife.org.

SOURCE Motel 6

Related Links

http://www.motel6.com

