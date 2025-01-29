Mother-Son Duo Takes Rinseroo to Shark Tank - Will They Land a Deal?

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as one mom's frustration with her son's reluctance to clean his shower or bathe his pet has turned into a multi-million-dollar business. Now, Lisa Lane, founder of Rinseroo, and her son Jake are stepping onto the biggest entrepreneurial stage—Shark Tank!

On Friday, January 31st, from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, Lisa and Jake will pitch Rinseroo, their patented slip-on hose attachment, to the panel of Sharks. Will they impress the investors and strike a deal? Viewers will have to tune in to find out!

Rinseroo: A Slip on Hose for Shower Cleaning, Bathing Pets, Babies, Elderly & More—Airing on Shark Tank! Post this SHARK TANK - “1607” - Entrepreneurs pitch inventive products, including practical water bottle accessories, a vast baby name database, an easy-to-use tub hose and hassle-free baby clothes. FRIDAY, JAN. 31 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JAKE LANE, LISA LANE

A Simple Idea Turned Household Essential

Lisa's inspiration for Rinseroo came from a common household struggle—her son dreaded cleaning the shower and bathing the family dog because using a bucket-and-splash method was too much of a hassle. Determined to find a better way, she invented Rinseroo, a quick-connect, no-installation hose that makes rinsing easy.

Since its launch, Rinseroo has become a household essential with millions in sales and thousands of five-star reviews. It's helping people across the country clean faster, bathe pets with ease, and tackle everyday messes effortlessly.

Will Rinseroo Make a Splash in the Tank?

Lisa and Jake's pitch is unlike any other, filled with surprises, laughs, and a personal story that every busy family can relate to. But will the Sharks bite? Find out on Shark Tank, airing January 31st!

About Rinseroo

Rinseroo is a brand that started as an a-ha moment in the shower and has revolutionized how people clean showers, bathe pets, and rinse messes with ease. Invented by Lisa Lane, a female entrepreneur and innovator, Rinseroo is transforming homes across the country.

