MotherDuck Announces General Availability; Brings Simplicity and Power of DuckDB in a Serverless Data Warehouse

MotherDuck launches in General Availability with more than 50 technologies and partners in the Modern Duck Stack

SEATTLE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MotherDuck , builder of a serverless, easy to use data analytics platform based on open source database DuckDB , today announced the general availability of MotherDuck, providing the 99% of users who do not need a complex data infrastructure with the ability to use DuckDB's simplicity at scale. DuckDB 1.0, which was recently announced by DuckDB Foundation and Labs, provides a scale-up approach to analytics that is faster, cheaper and more user-friendly than distributed architectures. This provides the majority of data users - none of whom have petabyte-scale data - to see faster time to insights, experience less complicated and expensive data infrastructures, and work more efficiently leveraging the latest query planning, execution, and storage algorithms to make data warehouses run smoothly.

MotherDuck is now Generally Available (GA) MotherDuck in 100 Seconds

MotherDuck was created by the leading minds who built the last generation of data infrastructure and who recognized the changes that have occurred in data analytics software, hardware, and workloads over the past 15 years warranted a cloud data warehouse with a more simple and efficient architecture. Hardware has advanced 400x, which means users can process large amounts of data on a single machine and experience the simplicity of a scale-up architecture. With MotherDuck GA, users can:

Avoid spending on data infrastructure providers to build and maintain overly complex infrastructure that's only necessary for the data 1%.

Eliminate fighting over common resources by assigning compute resources to each user and simplifying administration and costs for organizations.

Drop the overhead of distributed compute

Utilize idle local compute through hybrid cloud-local query execution, called dual execution

Experience faster time-to-insights without worrying about status-quo infrastructure optimized for petabyte scale.

"Over the last year we've listened to thousands of beta customers as they helped us test, validate, and improve MotherDuck as a data warehouse for data teams and as a backend for interactive apps," said Jordan Tigani, CEO and Co-Founder of MotherDuck. "We've also solidified the pricing, support teams, internal business processes, and spent time with more than 50 technology partners to create a product and ecosystem that makes analytics ducking awesome."

What Customers Are Saying:

"With MotherDuck working to solve amazing problems through data, our behaviors have changed because we know we don't have to pay enormous costs every time we run a query, so we've got almost limitless performance," said Ravi Chandra, Chief Technology Officer at Dexibit.

"Our data pipelines used to take eight hours. Now they're taking eight minutes, and I see a world where they take eight seconds. This is why we made the big bet on DuckDB and MotherDuck. It's only possible with DuckDB and MotherDuck," said Jim O'Neill, Co-founder and CTO at SaaSWorks.

"With MotherDuck, it only took an hour to get an app up and running, which was pretty cool. It uses 18 million rows of data, but once it's loaded, we have all this interactivity right on the website. And since it's all coming from MotherDuck, we can create a shareable snapshot of our data that others can attach to and query," said Dominik Moritz, Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

A Robust Ecosystem

MotherDuck partners with more than 50 leading companies and technologies to make the Modern Duck Stack . Alongside MotherDuck GA, the company is also announcing that the most requested BI, data integration and data observability tools have been added to the ecosystem to include Tableau, PowerBI, Fivetran and Monte Carlo. The company is also proud to announce:

MotherDuck is now SOC 2 certified and to continue strengthening internal processes and controls, Myoung Kang has joined the company as Head of Operations. Myoung is a renowned startup veteran who has worked for many companies, including Notion, Convex, and Preset where she was interim CFO.

and to continue strengthening internal processes and controls, has joined the company as Head of Operations. Myoung is a renowned startup veteran who has worked for many companies, including Notion, Convex, and Preset where she was interim CFO. A world class customer success organization run by Margaret Rosas , founder of Looker's Department of Customer Love team.

run by , founder of Looker's Department of Customer Love team. The most efficient pricing model in analytics. Instead of paying for expensive compute resources, MotherDuck customers pay $25 per month per organization after a 30 day trial. This includes unlimited users, up to 100 GB of storage and 100 compute hours.

To start leveraging the power of DuckDB at scale, head to motherduck.com .

About MotherDuck

MotherDuck makes analytics fun, frictionless, and ducking awesome. In partnership with the team building open source database DuckDB , MotherDuck was founded by former leaders at some of the most innovative companies in data. It is on a mission to combine the elegance and speed of DuckDB with the collaboration and scalability of the cloud to provide a serverless, easy to use data warehouse for data small and large.

SOURCE MotherDuck