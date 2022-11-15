MotherDuck Raises $47.5 Million at $175M Valuation

MotherDuck Raises $47.5 Million to combine the elegance of DuckDB with the collaboration and scalability of the cloud Tweet this

"The fact is, 'Big Data' is dead; the simplicity and the ease of making sense of your data is a lot more important than its size," said Jordan Tigani, CEO and Co-Founder of MotherDuck. "Laptops today are faster than a data warehouse. With advances in hardware, distributed computation is no longer necessary for most workloads. Cloud data vendors are focused on the performance of 100TB queries, which is not only irrelevant for the vast majority of users, but also distracts from vendors' ability to deliver a great user experience. We are taking the power of DuckDB and combining it with serverless analytics to help scale up and scale down with ease."

With this funding, MotherDuck is able to build out their world-class engineering team and add a go-to-market function to provide a cloud analytics platform for organizations that want to use DuckDB in an evolved way. At the same time, it allows DuckDB to continue to be a vehicle for academic research. "DuckDB has been fortunate to have hundreds of contributors around the world. We look forward to the continued growth and adoption that partnering with MotherDuck will bring," said Dr. Hannes Mühleisen, co-creator of DuckDB. "Thanks to the MotherDuck team, we are able to focus our efforts on independent innovation of the DuckDB core platform and growth of the open source community."

The momentum behind the DuckDB open source community cannot be ignored: every month DuckDB's DB Engines score is growing at 40%, DuckDB's Python distribution is downloaded 400k times, and Duckdb.org brings 100k unique visitors. "We see tremendous potential in MotherDuck - not just in the market they represent, but in the caliber of talent that is building this game-changing platform," said Tomasz Tunguz at Redpoint Ventures. "We're excited to partner with the team and bring the power of DuckDB to more people than ever before."

About MotherDuck

MotherDuck makes analytics fun, frictionless, and ducking awesome. In partnership with the team building open source database DuckDB , MotherDuck was founded by former leaders at some of the most innovative companies in data. It is on a mission to combine the elegance and speed of DuckDB with the collaboration and scalability of the cloud to provide a serverless, easy to use analytics platform for data small and large.

SOURCE MotherDuck