Mother's Cookies Launches "Fun(d) Mom" to Give Away $20,000 to Moms on Mother's Day

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to Mother's Day, you can count on two things to be true: some of us wait until the last minute to get the perfect gift for mom, and no one knows what mom wants better than mom herself.

Mother's Cookies, makers of the original frosted Circus Animal Cookies, is tapping into these truths to celebrate their namesake, by helping families give moms an opportunity to treat themselves however they want on their special day. Through Mother's Cookies' "Fun(d) Mom," Mother's will give away $20,000 to deserving mamas.

In the week leading up to Mother's Day, from May 3 through May 6, Mother's will team up with mom influencers who will ask their followers to comment with their dream Mother's Days. Each influencer will select five of the sweetest and most creative responses to each receive $1,000 and a month's worth of Mother's Cookies to make their Mother's Day just that much sweeter. Go to Mother's Instagram @motherscookiesus starting Monday and you'll be directed where to go to enter for a chance to win.

"Mother's Cookies delivers tasty treats for families every day, but we wanted to do a little something extra for Mother's Day this year," said Rachna Patel, Sr. Director Cookies Marketing at Ferrara. "With so many deserving mothers out there, we know families will find fun and creative ways to show their love and make their moms' dreams come true."

Winners will receive a direct message from Mother's Instagram @motherscookiesus and families can follow the handle to see some of the fun ways moms want to celebrate!

To learn more about the Mother's cookies, visit www.motherscookies.com and follow @motherscookiesus on Instagram and @Mother'sCookies on Facebook.

About Mother's Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's has been sparking celebrations and creating moments of cookie joy. From helping families celebrate holidays to becoming an after-school snack staple to inspiring delicious dessert recipes, Mother's has been there for all the sweet moments, baking memories into every bite. Mother's extensive cookie portfolio includes: Mother's® Circus Animal®, Mother's® Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mother's® Coconut Cocadas®, Mother's® Double Fudge Cookies, Mother's® English Tea® Cookies, Mother's® Taffy® Dulce de Leche, Mother's® Iced Oatmeal Cookies, Mother's® Oatmeal Cookies and Mother's® Peanut Butter Gauchos Cookies.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

