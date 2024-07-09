Jelly Belly and Wilder Team Up to Launch BeanBoozled® Taste the Truth Game

The First-Ever BeanBoozled Card Game Is Here Featuring the New Jelly Belly BeanBoozled® 7th Edition Flavors

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Belly Candy Company has joined forces with the imaginative game makers at Wilder to gamify the infamous BeanBoozled® jelly beans. BeanBoozled® Taste the Truth, created by Wilder, features the new 7th Edition BeanBoozled Collection and its two new wild flavors from Jelly Belly – Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber – and their delicious counterparts – Top Banana and Licorice. Available now for pre-sale on JellyBelly.com, the game and its new flavors will challenge players, ending with a sweet win or gross consequence.

BeanBoozled® Taste the Truth BeanBoozled® 7th Edition Collection from Jelly Belly

"Since we first released the BeanBoozled Collection it has always been a fan-favorite, so teaming up with the fun experts at Wilder for Taste the Truth was a no brainer," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Jelly Belly Candy Company. "We know fans are drawn to the gamification of BeanBoozled, so we're thrilled to create a family-friendly, interactive game that spotlights our wild and tasty BeanBoozled flavors. As Jelly Belly is THE innovator of true-to-life WOW flavors, we also had to dream up some new beans with the 7th edition of BeanBoozled to really shock our players."

Adding an unexpected flavor to game night, BeanBoozled Taste the Truth lets players discover how well they know family and friends with more than 100 personal, hilarious and bizarre questions. The gamer who asks the question secretly places delicious beans with the correct answer and stomach-turning beans with the wrong answer. Remaining players quickly grab beans from the side they believe is correct, and their fate is realized once they pop the unknown Jelly Belly into their mouth.

"The Wilder team is very excited to not only create a game but also an experience that complements the Jelly Belly taste adventure," said Casey Karls, CEO at Wilder. "We can't wait for people to experience the thrill of getting the answer right or wrong and sealing their fate with a tasty jelly bean or gross flavor, thanks to BeanBoozled."

In addition to the Taste the Truth game, the new BeanBoozled 7th Edition Collection is available in a variety of formats such as boxes, a pouch bag, mystery dispenser and spinner tin. With 20 flavors of jelly beans, including 10 weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors, BeanBoozled fans are not going to want to miss out on all the new items, now available on JellyBelly.com.

Starting at $19.99, BeanBoozled Taste the Truth is also available for pre-sale on Target.com and will be available in-stores exclusively at Target on July 21st.

About Jelly Belly®

Jelly Belly achieved iconic status as an American brand with the introduction of Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, the company continues to delight consumers worldwide with a diverse portfolio that includes over 100 different flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly beans, BeanBoozled® jelly beans, Sport Beans® Energizing Jelly Beans®, and more than 50 other year-round and seasonal treats. For more information, please visit JellyBelly.com.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,300 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company.

About Wilder®

Since its launch in 2019, Wilder® has been at the forefront of card games and toy innovation, building products that deliver unique experiences across gaming, outdoor water blaster and play. Operating out of Canada with a global retail presence, Wilder® has brought popular IP brands into homes in exciting new ways. Our collaborations feature names like Hot Ones™, Yellowstone™, Impractical Jokers™, and our latest partnership with BeanBoozled®. Wilder® has expanded its portfolio to include family-friendly card games and handheld electronic games launching later this year. Wilder® is also leading the way in outdoor play with an exciting lineup of water blasters and lawn and pool water toys. At Wilder®, our drive to explore new possibilities and challenge conventional thinking is at the heart of everything we do, inviting players to experience fun in new ways. Learn more about Wilder at https://jointhewilderside.com/.

