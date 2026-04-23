Mothers® Named Official Car Care Partner of Cars & Bids

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers® has been a staple in the garages of serious automotive enthusiasts since 1974. From concours lawns to track days to late-night garage sessions, the brand has earned its place through products people trust when the details matter. Today, that presence takes a new form as Mothers® becomes the Official Car Care Partner of Cars & Bids, aligning with one of the most engaged enthusiast audiences in the automotive space.

Two Brands, One Enthusiast Mindset

Cars & Bids was built for a specific kind of enthusiast. The ones who read every line of a listing, rewatch a Doug DeMuro review to catch every quirk and feature, and have strong opinions about what makes a car worth owning. It's a community that values condition, originality, and the details that separate a good car from a great one.

Mothers® has spent over 50 years earning trust with that same audience. Not through advertising alone, but by consistently showing up wherever car culture lives. From major motorsports to the country's most recognized enthusiast events, the brand has long been part of the conversation. Cars & Bids is a natural extension of that presence.

The Cars & Bids audience reflects that focus, bringing together a highly engaged group of enthusiasts actively participating in the market. Doug DeMuro's YouTube channel, with more than 5 million subscribers and over 2 billion views, reaches the same highly engaged audience. These are viewers who choose to spend 20 to 40 minutes watching detailed car reviews, a level of engagement that's increasingly rare and highly valuable.

"Mothers has been a staple of car culture for over 50 years, and their fantastic products make them an easy choice to be the official car care partner for Cars & Bids. Everyone knows I'm obsessive about all the details of cars, and I'm thrilled to work with a local, family-owned Southern California icon that feels the exact same way." — Doug DeMuro, Founder, Cars & Bids

Built for Where Enthusiasts Already Are

Mothers® will show up naturally across Doug DeMuro's YouTube reviews, be part of THIS Car Pod, and feature in segments like In Detail with Mothers® on the newly launched Key channel from Cars & Bids.

Whether it's a full Doug DeMuro review, a quick scroll through social, or the weekly rhythm of Cars & Bids, Mothers® will be there in the places enthusiasts already spend their time. The approach reflects a shared focus on credibility and long-term relevance over traditional placement.

Beyond the content, Mothers® is part of the day-to-day environment at Cars & Bids, with products on hand and in use as the team works with the kinds of vehicles enthusiasts care about most.

"First thing I do most mornings, coffee in hand, is check the latest listings on Cars & Bids. I don't just understand this audience, I'm part of it. These are the cars enthusiasts actually care about. The manual swaps, the well-kept survivors, the ones with paint so preserved it deserves to be maintained the right way. That mindset lines up perfectly with how Mothers® has always approached car care. It's about taking pride in what you have and keeping it at its best." — Shane Christman, Vice President, Marketing at Mothers®

Collaborative sweepstakes, co-branded merchandise, and curated Mothers® x Cars & Bids product bundles are already in the works.

About Mothers®

Mothers® shares your passion for cool cars, starting over 50 years ago with a little tin of metal polish. Today, the Mothers® High Performance Car Care brand has grown from that revolutionary metal polish to a worldwide brand, eclipsing more than 100 premium-grade products under its California Gold®, California Gold® Ceramic, CMX®, Speed®, PowerBall®, Back-to-Black® and Professional lines. Whether it's your daily driver, classic car, import, exotic or race car – remember, there's no shine like Mothers®!

For more information, visit Mothers.com, or check out how-to videos and tips at DetailGuide.com. Stay connected with Mothers® on Facebook at MothersUSA, and on Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and X at @MothersPolish.

About Cars & Bids

Cars & Bids is the enthusiast car auction platform founded by Doug DeMuro, focused on modern collectible vehicles from the 1980s to the present. Built around one of automotive media's most engaged communities, Cars & Bids combines a streamlined auction experience with original content across YouTube, the THIS Car Pod podcast, and social platforms reaching a combined audience of millions of passionate car enthusiasts. Learn more at carsandbids.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE Mothers