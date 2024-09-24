Mothership Expands Global Payment Options with UnionPay Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothership, the most reliable and lightning-fast platform for LTL and same-day logistics, is excited to announce the launch of UnionPay as a new payment option, making it easier for businesses across the globe to manage their logistics seamlessly. This integration simplifies international transactions, providing Mothership's global customer base with a secure and efficient way to pay, no matter where they are.

As an industry leader specializing in LTL and same-day shipments, Mothership has redefined efficiency and reliability in logistics. Their flagship platform leverages cutting-edge technology, including machine learning and automation, to optimize routes, predict delivery times, and offer competitive pricing for one of the most complex segments of freight. Backed by $76M in funding and trusted by major brands like Walmart, Costco, DoorDash, Harbor Freight, Ulta, and Everlane, Mothership continues to innovate by offering flexible payment solutions that meet the needs of businesses worldwide.

UnionPay's worldwide acceptance enables businesses using Mothership to easily streamline cross-border transactions. Whether expanding operations or managing international shipments, UnionPay ensures that paying for logistics services is as effortless as booking them.

"We're always looking for ways to make logistics easier and more convenient for our customers," said Aaron Peck, CEO and Founder of Mothership. "We understand how critical smooth, cost-effective payments are; the addition of UnionPay simplifies global transactions and reflects our commitment to providing flexible, cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes."

Key Benefits of UnionPay on Mothership

Seamless Transactions: Add UnionPay credit cards easily, just like any other payment method. Global Convenience: Accepted worldwide, UnionPay makes international transactions smoother and faster. Transparent Fees: Mothership has negotiated competitive rates, fees, and currency conversions (if applicable).

With Chinese Golden Week fast approaching (Oct 1 - Oct 7), the launch of UnionPay on Mothership offers businesses a timely solution to streamline international transactions. Golden Week is known to cause shipping delays, but by adding UnionPay, Mothership customers can ensure efficient, seamless payments during this critical period. This integration minimizes the risk of delays, providing a reliable option for businesses navigating the logistical challenges of global holidays.

Mothership covers 85% of the U.S. population, serving over 10,000 zip codes nationwide. With a network of 118,000 trucks, Mothership's advanced machine-learning algorithms optimize delivery routes, predict arrival times, and reduce logistics costs, providing businesses with a faster, more affordable way to manage their supply chains.

About Mothership

Founded in 2017, Mothership is revolutionizing the logistics industry with a focus on LTL and same-day delivery. By leveraging AI and automation, Mothership offers a seamless, one-click shipping experience for businesses across industries. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Mothership is backed by top investors, including Benchmark, WestCap, and Bow Capital, having raised $76m in funding.

For more information, visit www.mothership.com

