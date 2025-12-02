Mother-Son Duo Brings Late Founder's Dream to Life as J.R. Dunn Jewelers Opens the Largest Independent Jewelry Store in South Florida

The new showroom fulfills a vision first imagined by James "Jim" Dunn, Co-Founder of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, and brought to life by his wife, Ann Marie Dunn, and their son, Sean Dunn, President of J.R. Dunn Jewelers. Every detail reflects Jim and Ann Marie's belief that a jewelry store should be welcoming, relationship-driven, and rooted in integrity, values that continue to guide the Dunn family today.

A Family Story of Resilience, Repeating Itself 50 Years Later

The expansion is not only a celebration of growth, but of perseverance. Jim and Ann Marie opened their first jewelry store in 1969 in a renovated house in Massachusetts with $10,000 in life savings. Within their first year, the store was burglarized and the young couple lost everything, including customers' repairs, during a lapse in insurance coverage. Instead of walking away, they paid every client back out of pocket, building a reputation for doing the right thing no matter the cost. That integrity became the foundation for the company's success and eventual growth into Florida.

In a twist of fate, the Dunn family faced a second break-in half a century later, just days before opening the new flagship. A truck drove through the front of the building in a late-night smash-and-grab attempt.

"We had a decision to make," said Sean Dunn. "My parents chose resilience in their first year of business. I chose the same. We built a temporary wall, cleaned up, and opened on schedule. That's who we are."

A New Level of Luxury in South Florida

The new showroom introduces an elevated retail experience across jewelry, bridal, and Swiss timepieces while honoring the company's heritage. Highlights include:

A new Rolex environment featuring two private viewing rooms and a full glass window into the on-site watch studio, led by a Rolex Trained Watchmaker, whose work is performed with exceptional precision in full view of clients.





A new TUDOR corner and expanded Swiss timepiece wing.





A dedicated Breitling boutique anchored by a full Breitling Bar, a standout concept that places J.R. Dunn among an elite group of Breitling partners in Florida.





A naturally lit bridal salon wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, created so every diamond can be viewed in true natural light.





The Heritage Lounge will feature the original "House of Gems" sign and family artifacts from the earliest days of the business.





A custom design atelier led by 23-time award-winning designer Robert Pelliccia, Ann Marie Dunn's brother.

"This showroom is a tribute to Jim," said Ann Marie Dunn. "It reflects his spirit, warm and welcoming, built on integrity, and the culmination of the hard work he and I put in together to build J.R. Dunn Jewelers."

Carrying the Legacy Forward

Now in its second generation, J.R. Dunn Jewelers continues to grow while staying rooted in the values Jim and Ann Marie Dunn established: hospitality, loyalty, craftsmanship, and service.

"This new showroom celebrates the past while embracing the future of our company and community," said Sean Dunn. "We built this space to honor my parents, to serve our clients at the highest level, and to carry forward the dream my father started."

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers

J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969, celebrating over 50 years of business. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida and is well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler, as well as carrying top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces such as Roberto Coin, Gucci, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Mikimoto, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life's most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit our showroom or visit: https://www.jrdunn.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Martone

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

954.782.5000

